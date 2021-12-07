Senate Committee approves oil export tax bill and changes Petrobras’ pricing policy | Policy

THE Senate Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) approved this Tuesday a bill, authored by senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), which changes the Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy , creating a crude oil export tax and a domestic price stabilization fund. Despite agreeing on the merits of the proposal, the government’s allied base tried to postpone the discussion one more time, but failed. The proposal is now going to be analyzed by the Senate plenary.

The project was created as a reaction to the so-called Import Parity Price Policy (PPI), which links the price of oil to the international market based on the price of a Brent barrel, calculated in dollars. Since 2016, the state-owned company uses this policy and, therefore, the international value of oil and the dollar rate directly influence the composition of the company’s prices.

In practice, the project creates a mobile variation band for oil products as a stabilization tool, funded by the creation of an Export Tax on crude oil. When prices are low, resources corresponding to the difference between the market price and the lower limit of the band are accumulated.

In the opposite situation, when prices are above the upper limit, resources are used in order to keep prices within the band. For the rapporteur, the proposal is a kind of “saving” or amortization of prices, which will help to contain the rise in fuel prices in the national market.

The matter was endorsed by the majority of the collegiate after the rapporteur, senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), made new adjustments in his final opinion. The PT member accepted an amendment suggested by senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) that establishes four ranges of rates for the export tax.

According to the text, the value of crude oil would be exempt from taxation if it is costing up to $45 a barrel. In case the barrel reaches a price range between US$45 and US$85 per barrel, the tax would have to be applied with a minimum 2.5% rate and a maximum 7.5%. This same tax would rise to 7.5% or 12.5% ​​if the value of crude oil changes between $85 and $100 per barrel. Finally, the rate could fluctuate between 12.5% ​​and 20% if the value of crude oil exceeds $100 a barrel.

“Remembering that, as it is of marginal applicability, the rate will not apply to all amounts, but only to the portion of the price that exceeds the amounts mentioned. By way of example, in the updated value of US$ 75, an exported shipment would result in the payment of US$ 0.5 to US$ 1.5 per barrel, that is, 0.6% to 2% of the invoiced amount. This percentage is much lower, for example, than the difference between the prices of Brent oil ( reference) and most exported oil priced by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) in Brazil,” explained Jean Paul Prates in the text.

His opinion also provides that legal entities that allocate part of their production for refining in the domestic market may receive different rates on exports, in accordance with regulations. The idea of ​​creating an export tax is rejected by the economic team. In a public hearing held at the CAE itself, a few days ago, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Guaranys, said the tax could have a “very low effect” on the rise in gasoline prices. In his assessment, the tax on crude oil exports tends to hinder investments in the country.

Because of this, senators aligned with the Planalto Palace tried to postpone the discussion of the project to a next session. They asked for a new public hearing on the subject to be held, which has already been done. “We have to bring the government, hold a public hearing between the parties. The Legislature is advancing, the Senate is discussing, creating alternatives, tools, but this affects even a line of thought in the government, a government with a liberal economy, of free market. And, suddenly, you pull to another band, another conception of governance”, argued senator Zequinha Marinho (PSC-PA).

Marinho admitted, however, that the project is “meritorious” and “important”. “The project is everything we need at this moment of crazy prices. You can’t survive. The vast majority of the population does not earn as well to buy fuel as it is.”