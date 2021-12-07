Senate Committee votes on bill to curb fuel increases

The Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Federal Senate votes this Tuesday morning (7/12), the Bill 1.472/2021, which creates the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund, in addition to instituting a tax on export on oil. If approved, the proposal goes to the House’s plenary.

The article is authored by senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) and appears as an alternative for the Legislative to contain the recurrent highs in fuel prices. The project was read by rapporteur Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) last week. There was a request for a collective view of the senators who were members of the collegiate and the vote was postponed until this morning.

According to the rapporteur, the project deals, in short, with the creation of a kind of “savings” for the amortization of prices, which will help to contain fuel rises in the domestic market and will minimize the impacts of the import parity price policy (PPI), from Petrobras.

According to the proposal, domestic prices charged by gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and importers should be based on average international market prices, internal production costs and import costs.

The report read in the CAE plenary establishes that the procedure to measure the international fuel average should adopt the following criteria: internal production cost (inflation, interest rate, refining price and others) and international import cost. For the rapporteur, this composition “removes the country from the current trend of automatically submitting the Brazilian economy to the fluctuations of the international market, aggravating inflation”.

The text also establishes that the Executive must regulate the use of price bands with the purpose of establishing limits for the variation in the values ​​charged for fuels, defining the frequency of adjustments and compensation mechanisms.

“When prices are low, the resources corresponding to the difference between the market price and the lower limit of the band are accumulated. In the opposite situation, when prices are above the upper limit of the band, the resources are used in order to keep prices within the band”, explains Prates, rapporteur of the proposal and leader of the minority in the Senate.

The article also defines the progressive export tax rates levied on crude oil as follows:

0% to the value of crude oil up to US$80 per barrel;

7.5% applied only on the portion of the value of crude oil above US$80 per barrel and below or equal to US$100 per barrel;

12.5% ​​on the share of crude oil value above $100 per barrel.

Justification

The author of the article, senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), argues that the proposal stems from the need to change the logic of fuel prices, through the adoption of a rule that combines internal production costs, international quotations and import costs.

The PT also argues that the regulation of price bands can “smooth external oscillations”, made possible by a stabilization fund that would have revenues from the price dynamics itself, considering the band system, and the oil export tax .

Carvalho says that the project does not adopt any measures related to pricing or price controls. “We will be able to reactivate our refining facilities and guarantee prices that are more in line with the reality of the Brazilian people, who receive in reais and not in dollars”, defends the senator.

Silva and Luna

The discussion on legislative proposals that amortize increases in gasoline and other fuels precedes the vote on PL 1.472/2021. Recently, the president of Petrobras, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, participated in a hearing at the collegiate to clarify the growth in the amounts charged and the pricing policy adopted by the state-owned company.

At the time, the military declared “it is not correct” to blame the company for the successive increases in fuel prices and that there is no monopoly in the supply of fuel. According to him, the state-owned company only practices market prices.

“There is no monopoly. Petrobras is not the only fuel supplier in the market, and attributing a fuel price to Petrobras is not correct. The company has to practice market prices”, emphasized the general to the senators at the opportunity.

Also according to the military, Petrobras accounts for only a fraction of fuel prices in Brazil. “Petrobras follows market prices, as a result of the balance between supply and demand. Petrobras readjusts fuel prices observing the external and internal markets, competition between producers and importers and the price variation in the world market, noting whether this is a cyclical or structural phenomenon”, he explained