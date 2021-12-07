Senate votes on project that reformulates Petrobras’ price policy – News

In search of a solution to the successive increases in fuel prices, the Senate advances, this Tuesday (7), in the discussion of a project that proposes a change in Petrobras’ PPI (import parity price) policy. The CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) votes the replacement for PL (Bill) 1472/21 and the expectation is for the approval of the proposal.

The rapporteur of the PL at CAE, senator Jean-Paul Prates (PT-RN) maintained the initial idea of ​​replacing the PPI with a calculation that takes into account not only international prices, but also the internal costs of production and importation.

The proposal provides for the creation of an export tax on crude oil. The suggestion is a maximum rate of 12.5%, if the oil barrel exceeds US$ 100. Between US$ 80 and US$ 100 the percentage would be 7.5% and, if it is lower than these values, there would not be levy of tax. Charging would be a way of collecting resources to compensate for the proposed system of price ‘bands’.

“When prices are low, the resources corresponding to the difference between the market price and the lower limit of the band are accumulated. In the opposite situation, when prices are above the upper limit of the band, resources are used in order to keep prices within the band”, explained Prates.

The initial PL proposed a price stabilization fund. In the substitute, however, the rapporteur excluded this possibility for interpreting that the suggestion is beyond the scope of the Legislative, being unconstitutional. It will be up to the Executive, if the text is approved, to regulate the use of the mechanism as a way to amortize fuel price variations and avoid abrupt increases.

There is strong pressure for approval of the proposal. Last week, there was a request for a collective view for the consideration of the substitute by the parliamentarians, but the text does not find major differences to pass. “I believe you have the vote to approve. The way it is, I don’t see a defect in legality”, evaluates the president of CAE, senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).

There is, however, no fine alignment of the proposal with the Executive, which could interrupt progress further on. For the commission’s president, the government could also issue a provisional measure to respond to the problem. “What can no longer be fueled by being the biggest villain of inflation today, in every sense”, declared Alencar, adding that he will vote in favor of the substitute.

Even with the changes, there is an agreement with the author of the original bill, senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE). “The fundamental part of the project is that the creation of tax rates for the export of oil, according to the variation in the value of the barrel, is maintained. Thus, we will be able to reactivate our refining park and guarantee prices that are more in line with the reality of the Brazilian people, who receive in reais and not in dollars,” stated Carvalho.

The senator assesses that the tax discourages exports, on the one hand, and boosts refining in the country, an activity that is not at full capacity. “When you let refineries produce only 70% of their capacity, you export jobs that would be in those refineries, but are in industries outside the country. This in a national scenario of immense unemployment.”

The current proposal, for Carvalho, in addition to serving as an alternative to stimulate 100% national production, ends the “inflationary policy” currently adopted. “Petrobras is exorbiting the earnings of its private shareholders. And who pays the bill is the poorest people in Brazil, due to inflation. Because the cost of gas, gasoline and diesel can have an impact on everything. When it impacts inflation, it consumes the income of the poorest.”