Shack! Letícia Almeida denies affair with Jonathan Couto and Sarah Poncio speaks out | celebrities

Published 12/07/2021 07:56

Rio – The confusion in the Poncio family is formed again. Digital influencer Sarah Poncio confirmed in an Instagram profile dedicated to celebrities that her ex-husband, Jonathan Couto, is having an affair with her ex-sister-in-law, Letícia Almeida. For those who don’t remember, Jonathan Couto and Letícia are Madalena’s parents. When the baby was born, Letícia was dating Saulo Poncio, Sarah’s brother, and everyone believed that the girl was his daughter. However, Madalena is the daughter of Jonathan, who at the time was married to Sarah. They all lived together in the house of Pastor Marcio, who is the father of Saulo and Sarah.

This morning’s confusion began when a gossip profile claimed that Jonathan tagged Letícia in an English post with the question “do you love me?” Letícia replied to the post saying yes. In Instagram comments, Sarah confirmed that the two are together. “The masks fall off, no one holds a character for that long… But be happy! Hopefully the rest of what I’m knowing, I’ve seen/read people can also know,” said Sarah, who was generally silent on the controversy at family.

After Sarah’s statement, Letícia used Instagram to deny having any kind of involvement with Jonathan and stated that she only talks to him because of his daughter. “Hello everyone. I’ve been involved in stories and more stories from my private life for years. A lot of people feel pretty sure about everything, but the truth is I never knew how to position myself and I allowed people to reach very wrong conclusions,” she began .

“Jonathan is my daughter’s father. Although I still deal with the past, still have a lot to overcome, every day I have to deal with the reality of what matters most: Madah, only she matters. I don’t. strictly, no relationship with Jonathan, other than the fact that he’s Madah’s father and we talk about her. There’s no romance, no message exchange in that sense, nothing,” he continued.

Sarah, however, returned to claiming that Letícia and Jonathan are together and that she has the means to prove it. “And the story of the hitchhiking repeats itself. Then, when I come up with a photo and a security camera (because the apartment they stay in belongs to my family, I don’t know if she remembers), she comes with that story that she denied for fear of judgment “, said Jonathan’s ex-wife, referring to rumors that Letícia would have stayed, in October, with the actor Juliano Laham and his girlfriend would have discovered the betrayal through security cameras.

“She likes parking, right? The window is closed and the sound is playing low. If you want, I have a photo too”, completed Sarah Poncio.

Separation of Jonathan Couto and Sarah Poncio

Even after discovering that her husband was the father of her former sister-in-law’s daughter, Sarah Poncio decided to forgive Jonathan and remained married to him. However, in September of this year, the digital influencer confirmed that the two are separated. Together, they are the parents of José, João and Joshua, who was adopted by the couple in early 2020.

Sarah and Jonathan’s relationship began in 2016. But the marriage was marred by Madah’s parenting scandal. Sarah was expecting her first child when Jonathan became involved with Letícia Almeida, who was Saulo Poncio’s girlfriend and Sarah’s sister-in-law. Letícia became pregnant with Jonathan, but everyone believed at first that the baby was Saulo’s daughter, who even registered the child.