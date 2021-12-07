Sheik says that ‘no one can stand Sylvinho any longer’ and puts Libertadores in the Corinthians reinforcements’ account: ‘Even I would take it’

Emerson Sheik detonated Sylvinho’s work at Corinthians after a draw against Grêmio

O Corinthians was 1 to 1 with the Guild, last Sunday (5). And coach Sylvinho is still under a lot of pressure, including from the club’s idols.

For Emerson Sheik, the commander cannot make the team play. According to the hero of the conquest of Libertadores Conmebol 2012, the team does not have a performance that matches the squad reinforced for the season.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

“It’s not giving anymore. Here’s the thing, Sylvinho, nobody can take it anymore. It’s not enough to see Corinthians play. With so many athletes, he invested, hired, what Renato Augusto is playing. But Sylvinho isn’t managing to make Corinthians play and it’s not possible to continue in 2022. He’s not making Corinthians play, and it wasn’t just against Grêmio, it was the whole year,” shot Sheik during the Arena SBT, adding.

“With the signings he had, even I can (take them to Libertadores). Corinthians doesn’t make a triangulation, doesn’t start a move”.

Also during the program, Sheik made a point of stressing that he likes Sylvinho as a person and that criticism is directed only at work.

“As a person, Sylvinho is spectacular, now he hasn’t been doing a good job. And if Corinthians is aiming for something next season, they need another coach. Duílio can continue hiring, soon they will have a team, but they have to play”, concluded.