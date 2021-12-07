Side effects of the ‘beauty chip’ worry doctors and entities; understand – Health

With a catchy name, the so-called “beauty chip” has been spreading over the last few years in the country. The size of a matchstick, the silicone device is implanted in the body to continuously release hormones such as gestrinone, a steroid with anabolic actions. The promise is that, with the androgenic effects of the hormone, weight loss, muscle mass and an increase in physical disposition will occur.

It is often omitted, however, that the “beauty chip” is not regulated by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and can cause serious side effects. Despite the contraindications of subcutaneous treatments with gestrinone, the hormone whose application is the most frequent, medical reports about side effects involving chips have grown.

The Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM) was against the implant of gestrinone. “We are 5 thousand endocrinologists in Brazil, there were professionals from all over the country sending us complaints about the ‘beauty chip’,” said the president of the Department of Female Endocrinology, Andrology and Transgender at SBEM, Alexandre Hohl.

According to him, official letters were sent to Anvisa and the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) demanding attention to the matter.

The doctor explains that, at first, the device with gestrinone was injected into the body under the justification of treating the endometriosis, disorder linked to tissue growth of the uterus. About five years ago, however, it was noticed that the use of the device for aesthetic purposes and the combination with other types of hormones began to intensify. The name “beauty chip” came in the middle of this process.

“When you saw it, they were putting all kinds of anabolic steroids on chips, mainly with the justification of increasing lean mass and decreasing fat mass. But there is no medical indication for aesthetic benefit”, says Hohl. “It can cause acne, liver, heart, breast problems, increase cholesterol and generate a series of other effects.”

As the diagnosis of these consequences intensified in the offices, the doctor explains that a collective movement of medical entities began, since breast cancer specialists, for example, began to observe women who used the chip with breast problems.

‘It gave everything bad it could’

Triathlete, banker Roberta Mori, 40, learned about the “beauty chip” at the beginning of last year, when she was looking for new ways to improve her performance in the sport. Roberta paid R$5,000 in advance for a treatment with gestrinone chips that would last 12 months.

With the aid of local anesthesia, five silicone tubes measuring approximately 3 centimeters were implanted in the gluteal region. Shortly after the procedure, the experience began to be marked by complications.

“I had swelling, my body retained fluid, everything was bad that it could”, says the bank, who reports having gained about 7 kg. The responsible doctors then prescribed a diuretic, which was not enough to prevent the situation from getting even more complicated.

When going to an appointment with a nutrologist, Roberta says that she discovered that her “blood tests messed up absurdly”, including showing high levels of cholesterol. “I had never had it until then, even because of the practice of sports”, he says. The bank also reports that she has lost her libido and enthusiasm for playing sports.

“I ended up staying ten months with the implant in the body, I only took it in the middle of this year”, explains Roberta, who had to look for another doctor to do the extraction in advance. “He had to make a three-finger cut to get everything out, there was even a scar,” he adds.

After extraction, to try to get insulin levels back to the same level as before, for example, she now undergoes more restrictive diets and undergoes periodic monitoring. “I did a lot more for the performance issue. They promised a greater willingness to play sports, they said that with gestrinone I would have a kind of stimulus, but it was a disappointment”, says Roberta.

Anvisa is taking ‘necessary measures’

Physician Alexandre Hohl explains that currently the “beauty chips” are in “limbo”, since there are no specific rules to regulate the use of the device in the country. implant is limited only to certain cases”, explains the doctor.

The entity held an initial meeting with Anvisa to, among other things, request the inclusion of gestrinone in the C5 list, which regulates anabolic steroids used in the country, and the creation of other forms of control. In the statement released, SBEM reinforces that gestrinone is on the list of prohibited substances in sport and that it is not recommended by American entities. The document was endorsed by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB).

In a recent position, the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo) reinforced that there is not enough data to point out efficacy and safety in the implementation of the chips.

Anvisa informed, in a note, that there is no medicine registered in Brazil containing the active ingredient gestrinone. He added, however, that he is aware of implant advertisements and that he is taking the “necessary measures for investigation and fact-finding”.