Simone appears with children and explains herself after confirming marriage crisis

Singer Simone, from the duo with Simaria, appeared with her children and explained why she confirmed a crisis that doesn’t exist.

The singer Simone, from the duo with Simaria, delighted when she showed a beautiful photo with her two children, the baby Zaya, nine months old, and the boy Henry, seven years old, and her husband, the businessman Kaká Diniz. The family appeared at their mansion in Fortaleza.

The record was shared by the singer after she made a statement that surprised her. This is because an internet user asked the singer if her marriage to Kaká Diniz was in crisis. AND Simone he replied saying: “True, but we always try to take care”.

After showing the family record, the classmate explained why she said her marriage was in crisis. And she said that in reality it was all a big mess and that in reality her marriage is going very well, thank you.

The singer said: “Kaka is crazy here! I didn’t pay attention, dumbass! Now there will be a crisis where there is no crisis, but it is tied in the name of Jesus. Guys, let me explain to you, look… there was a question in my box that the girl asked: ‘Is it true that your marriage is in crisis?’. But I understood that the person was asking: ‘Does your marriage have a crisis?’ I thought it was in this sense, then I said yes, but with God’s help, everything is resolved. Then when I saw that the context was different I said: ‘my God! I screwed up!’ There I go, so much so that I did, but then it’s already gone out in a lot of places”.

Simone then he assured that his marriage is going through a great phase. “But I want to say to you, I swear to God, my marriage is in the best phase, living the best days of our lives, two beautiful children, my husband came from a trip, right, handsome? Anyway people, next time I’ll pay attention when I read better…it was actually at dawn, take into account, I’m operated on, oh…I didn’t pay attention, but it’s all explained to you, better and better and may God preserve until the last days of my life. Right my life? Why are you mad?”, asked the singer to her husband.

And Kaká Diniz explained that he didn’t like his wife’s lack of attention when answering the question. “This is the fifth time she has said something nonsense without reading it. Last time it was a question that she answered something that had nothing to do with it, other than marriage, but anyway…”, he said. The singer then replied: “I made a mistake by accident! I had no intention, it was Leda (nanny to the singer’s children) who showed it. She came and said: What is this? And I didn’t see it, I thought it was something else. Even your sister texted… is everything okay? Ana Paula…”.

