Simone shocks by exposing the whole truth after claiming that marriage is in crisis

Simone
Simone exposes the whole truth after saying that marriage is in crisis

Simone, from the duo with Simaria, was responsible for a misunderstanding on social networks last weekend. It turns out that she, when answering some questions from the fans, ended up stating, without realizing it, that her marriage to Kaka Diniz would be going through turmoil.

Given the repercussion that the post caused, the colleague took the attitude of returning to the web to explain that, in fact, she did not mean what was said.

“Kaka is crazy here, guys. I didn’t pay attention, beast. Now it’s chipped, now there’s going to be a crisis where there isn’t a crisis”, justified. And continued:

“Look, there was a question in my box where the girl asked: ‘Is it true that your marriage has a crisis?’. I thought it was in this sense, if there is a crisis, then I said yes”.

“When I saw that the context was different, I thought: ‘My God in heaven’, and I ran to black out. So much so that I blacked out. But it started coming out in a lot of places”, explained further.

The artist then concluded: “I swear to God, my marriage is in the best stage of its life, thank God. Living the best days of our lives, two beautiful children”.

Watch:

Simone talks about intimacy with her husband

Accustomed to talking about everything on the internet, Simone recently decided to address a topic widely speculated by internet users: her sex life.

She, who recently underwent surgery to remove excess skin from her body, said she has received many questions about whether she is leaving her husband, Kaká Diniz, fasting from sex because of the cosmetic procedure.

Always in a very good mood, the country singer guaranteed that she left her husband “well fed” before performing the operation.

“The ‘pobi’ of Kaka this year is going through the sexual fasting test, right?”, said the question sent by the follower of The Masked Singer Brasil’s judge.

“No, friend, he’s well fed. Before undergoing the surgery, I took good care of him… It’s fast, now, he’ll reach the Lord’s benevolence”, fired, therefore, the friend.

