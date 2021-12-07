slaughter scales are lengthened and arroba prices decline

The physical live cattle market registered low prices in most production and sales regions this Monday. According to the analyst at Safras & Mercado, Fernando Henrique Iglesias, the large slaughterhouses put pressure on cattle raisers, a consequence of the advance in slaughter scales at the turn of the month.

“With a more comfortable scale, with the capacity to meet all retail orders during the period of greatest demand of the year, there is no need to pay so much for the arroba do boi gordo. For new maximum points to be reached, something new is needed, such as a potential re-accreditation of Brazilian beef by China, which would create great optimism with the potential to underpin a new round of readjustments,” said Iglesias.

However, there is no indication of when China will buy beef from Brazil again. In fact, it is possible that the authorization for new beef production destined for the Chinese market will only take place in 2022.

With that, in São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 322 in the term modality, against R$ 322 on Friday. In Dourados (MS), the at sign was indicated at R$ 316, against R$ 319. In Cuiabá, the at sign was indicated at R$ 305, against R$ 307. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices at R$ 330 per sign , stable.

Wholesale

The wholesale market saw falling prices for all major beef cuts. “However, there is still potential for some recovery throughout the month of December, a period that has the peak of consumption throughout the year. However, the average consumer has still opted for more accessible proteins, such as chicken meat”, pointed out Iglesias.

The rear quarter was priced at R$22.75 per kilo, a decrease of R$0.30. The forequarter was priced at R$15.70 per kilo, down from R$0.30. The needle tip was priced at BRL 15.50 per kilo, a drop of BRL 0.20.