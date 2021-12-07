Sonia Abrão defends Tatá Werneck in a fight and pins Fiuk: ‘He doesn’t know how to play’ | celebrities



Fiuk/Tatá Werneck – photos Reproduction Internet

Published 12/06/2021 5:37 PM

Rio – The confusion between Tata Werneck and Fiuk won a new episode this Monday (6). During the program “A Tarde é Sua”, on RedeTV!, the presenter Sonia Abrão defended Tatá after the ex-BBB said that the presenter of “Lady Night” did not fulfill what was agreed in the program’s script.

Tata denied having made any kind of agreement with Fiuk and guaranteed that he doesn’t agree a script with the guests, which was confirmed by Sonia Abrão. The presenter from RedeTV!, who has already participated in the attraction, guaranteed that she didn’t agree with Tata.

“I participated, I was interviewed by Tatá, I spent a whole day at Multishow. There’s no such thing as a combination, you don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s really cool even for us as an interviewee. The surprise. We talk, talk a lot of things. things, but there’s nothing to be agreed upon. Absolutely nothing. I was really surprised at this statement by Fiuk,” Sonia began.

In a debate with commentators on the show, Fiuk was called spoiled. For Sonia Abrão, Fábio Jr’s son needs more maturity. “I could have arranged another date with him. Maybe he would have been more mature to face Lady Night. Tatá has a lot of flexibility, it’s a success. Maybe he believed he would be spared. He doesn’t know how to play. There’s that too, right? “, completed Sonia.