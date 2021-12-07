Sony Interactive Entertainment Senior Vice President Dismissed on Pedophilia Charge

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

George Cacioppo, a senior vice president at Sony Interactive Entertainment who has worked in engineering and at the PlayStation Store since 2013, was fired from his position after allegedly appearing over the weekend in a video of a pedophile scam (via Kotaku).

‘People v. Preds’, a vigilante group trying to capture and publicize men allegedly involved in pedophilia, posted a video this weekend after claiming they had impersonated a 15-year-old boy and made online contact with Cacioppo, who then invited them to your home for sex.

People v. Preds says they spoke with the man they claim to be Cacioppo – who used the pseudonym ‘Jeff’ – on the Grindr dating site and, after conversations, agreed to meet at his house. The video begins with a group member approaching a house and greeting a man named Jeff, who opens the door wearing a PS5 T-shirt, before having the door shut in their faces after revealing the purpose of the footage.

Although the video by itself does not show any crimes being committed and cannot confirm the identity of Cacioppo, People v. Preds also posted a series of screenshots that detail the preparations for the date, which include an alleged selfie of Cacioppo wearing the same shirt Jeff is wearing in the video.

CNET now reports that the senior vice president has been fired, with a Sony representative saying in a statement “we are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been fired.”