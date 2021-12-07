Sotrovimab: data show that drug is effective against omicron, says manufacturer | Coronavirus

British pharmaceutical GSK said on Tuesday (7) that its therapy against Covid-19 based on antibodies developed with the North American partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Understand what sotrovimab is

According to GSK, sotrovimab works against all 37 mutations identified so far in the spike protein of the micron. The data has not yet undergone a scientific review.

Last week, other preclinical data showed that the drug worked against crucial mutations in the new strain.

“These pre-clinical data demonstrate the potential of our monoclonal antibodies to be effective against the latest variant, omicron, in addition to all the other worrying variants defined so far by the World Health Organization (WHO),” said GSK’s chief scientific officer , Hal Barron.

Emergency use in Brazil

In September, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the emergency use of sotrovimab. The drug is a single-dose monoclonal antibody that targets the S spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, thus preventing entry of the virus and infection of human cells.

Its use is restricted to hospitals, under medical prescription, and its sale is prohibited to trade. Sotrovimab is not recommended for critically ill patients and it does not replace Covid-19 vaccines.