Sotrovimab drug is effective against Ômicron mutations, says pharmacist

The British pharmaceutical GSK announced, on Tuesday (7), that its drug against Covid-19 based on antibodies is effective against all mutations of the new variant of the coronavirus, Ômicron.

New data from early-stage studies of the drug, developed with American partner Vir Biotechnology, were cited.

The data, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, show that corporate treatment, sotrovimab, is effective against all 37 mutations identified so far in the spike protein, GSK said in a statement.

Last week, more preclinical data showed that the drug had been effective against key mutations in the Ômicron variant. Sotrovimab is designed to “hook” on the spike protein that sits on the surface of the coronavirus, but micron has an unusual number of mutations in this same protein.

“These preclinical data demonstrate the potential for our monoclonal antibodies to be effective against the latest variant, Ômicron, in addition to other variants of concern defined by WHO,” said GSK Chief Scientific Officer Hal Barron.

GSK and Vir developed the so-called “pseudoviruses”, which correspond to mutations present in the suspicious variants that have emerged so far. Companies have been testing the vulnerability of sotrovimab treatment.