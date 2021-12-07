SP defines a new interval for the 3rd vaccine dose; see when will be immunized

The Government of São Paulo determined the reduction of the interval for the application of 3rd dose of vaccine against Covid-19. The measure follows the recommendation of the Scientific Committee on Coronavirus of the State.

The 3rd dose of Covid-19 vaccine is being applied after five months of receiving the second dose. However, the State of São Paulo determined the reduction of this interval to four months.

The measure follows the guidelines of the Scientific Committee of Coronavirus of the State of São Paulo. The Committee analyzed the current epidemiological scenario of the disease in the world and the proximity of the end of the year festivities to ask for this reduction in the interval.

In addition, São Paulo is considered the gateway, via ports and airports, for tourists from all over the world. To make matters worse, the country still does not require the presentation of the proof of vaccine.

São Paulo has also registered three cases of the Ômicron variant. Given all this, the new interval for the 3rd dose of the vaccine should be followed by those who took the two doses of immunizing agents from Butantan/Coronavac, Fiocruz/AstraZeneca/Oxford and Pfizer/BioNTech.

The estimate of the state government is that this reduction in the interval for the application of the 3rd dose of the vaccine includes about 10 million people from São Paulo who completed the vaccination schedule between the months of July and August.

The Secretary of State for Health of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, informed that the state is able to expand the vaccination and reduce the dose application interval. With this, everyone can be better protected to face the new variant, the Ômicron coming from Africa

Those who have taken Janssen’s single-dose immunizer will be able to receive a booster dose of the same immunizer every 2 months. If there is no vaccine from the same manufacturer, Pfizer vaccine can be used.

The state of São Paulo has not received additional doses of this immunizing agent from the Ministry of Health and, therefore, it is likely that Pfizer’s vaccine will be used. Gorinchteyn took advantage of the moment to remember the importance of those who have not yet taken the second dose, look for health centers to get immunized.