Spend a lot of time on Instagram? App now allows to configure usage alert – 12/07/2021

If you spend a lot of time on Instagram, a new feature will allow you to set a threshold for the app to let you know you need to take a break from using the social network. Called ‘take a break’ (“Taking a break”, in free translation), the functionality begins to be released this Tuesday (7) in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. In Brazil, it should arrive in January 2022.

The feature has been in testing since the beginning of November, but Instagram has only decided to extend it to more users now. It is worth remembering that the platform has since 2018 a feature to display the time you browse the app throughout a day, and allows you to set reminders.

The big difference is that this time the notification is related to using Instagram in a row (example: 20 minutes in a row). Before, it was only possible, for example, to set a notice after a cumulative time of browsing on Instagram (for example: 1 hour during a whole day).

Out of curiosity, TikTok also has a continuous usage reminder, which has been active since February 2020.

How will it work

Instagram will now display a notification at the top of the screen saying “Take a break”, which will say something like “Regular stops can help you rest. You can set reminders to take a break [no uso do app] when it makes sense”.

Instagram alert options; you can configure to receive notification after 10 minutes, 20 minutes or 30 minutes of continuous use Image: Disclosure

The time options Instagram will give you to set the reminder are: 10 minutes, 20 minutes and 30 minutes. On TikTok, the options are 40 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, and 120 minutes.

After reaching this limit, an Instagram message will appear suggesting that you stop and do another activity for a while, such as taking a few deep breaths, writing somewhere what you’re thinking, listening to your favorite song, or doing something on your list. to-do.

During the “take a break” presentation in November, Adam Mosseri, chief executive of Instagram, said the network has been pushing for people to have “greater control of their experiences” on the app. “Only you know what’s best for you, and we want to provide tools for people to see what works best for them.”

How to configure ‘Take a break’ (Instagram continuous use reminders)

Tap your Instagram profile icon (bottom right corner with app open);

Go to the menu (three-striped icons at the top) and choose Your Activity;

In Time, choose the option “Set reminders to take a break”

Then the options will appear: 10 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes and Off. Just choose the time you want and say Ok at the end.

Instagram will have the option for people to set alerts for those who use the network for a long time Image: Disclosure

How to set daily usage reminders