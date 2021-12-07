Sport wins Chape away from home in a relegated duel at Arena Condá – 12/06/2021

Sport defeated Chapecoense by 1-0, away from home, this Monday (6), ending the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. The only goal of the game was scored by Luciano Juba, 42 in the second stage.

The first stage started hot at Arena Condá. With four minutes, Geuvânio committed a hard foul on Zé Welison and was sent off after a review by the VAR. With one more, the visitors started to take charge of the match, but the Pernambuco team sinned a lot when it came to finishing.

In the second half, the goalkeepers finally started to work. At 14, Flávio Souza received a cross from Cristiano, dominated the chest and submitted, but in the hands of João Paulo. The response from the principals followed. Joílson took advantage of the free kick and tested for a good defense by Maílson.

At 39, the red-black archer returned to shine. Rodriguinho received a nice touch of the lyrics and hit crossed. Attentive, Mailson fell to palm. At 42, the network finally shook. Luciano Jubá took a risk from far away and landed a beautiful kick to decree the victory of Leão da Ilha.

With the result, Sport went to 37 points, but remained in 19th place. Chape is in the lantern, with 15. Both teams are already relegated to Série B do Brasileirão.

DATASHEET

CHAPECOENSE 0 X 1 SPORT

Reason: 37th round of the Brazilian Championship

Local: Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC)

Date: December 5, 2021, Monday

Schedule: 21 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Pericles Bassols Pegado Cortez (SP)

Yellow cards: Moisés Ribeiro, Renê Júnior, Mike (Chapecoense); Sabino, Zé Welison, Marcao, Thyere (Sport)

Red card: Geuvanium (CHA)

Goals: Luciano Jubá, at 42 of the 2nd half (Sport)

CHAPECOENSE: John Paul; Ronei, Joílson, Ignacio and Mancha; Moisés Ribeiro (Ryan), Renê Júnior (Busanello), Marquinho and Mike (Rodrigo Silva); Geuvânio and Perotti (Henrique Almeida). Technician: Felipe Endres

SPORT: Mailson; Ewerthon, Sabino, Thyere and Chico (Luciano Juba); Marcão (Ronaldo Henrique), Zé Welison (Cristiano), Everton Felipe and Gustavo Oliveira (Pedro Victor); Tréllez (Flávio Souza) and Mikael Technician: Gustavo Florentín