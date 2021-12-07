Stay on top of this Tuesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Risk appetite returns to global markets as fears of the Ômicron Covid-19 variant fade. US equities are expected to open sharply higher again later, boosting Monday’s gains. Intel is, however, set to spin off its Mobileye unit (F:) to help raise money for its imminent expansion of the chip’s capacity. The Budget is once again a matter between the Legislative and Judiciary in Brazil. The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) starts today the meeting to define the interest rate in Brazil.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, December 7th.

1. Less voltage with Ômicron

Risk appetite has returned to global markets amid growing confidence that the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 will not affect the world economy and could even accelerate the end of the pandemic.

European and Asian markets rallied overnight as investors digested Anthony Fauci’s bullish comments over the weekend. Fauci said initial reports on the relative mildness of the Omicron infection were “very encouraging,” but added the caveat that it was too early.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:) has previously said that further preclinical testing of its experimental antiviral sotrovimab has shown it remains effective against the strain, raising hopes that other existing treatments will also deal with the heavily mutated strain of the disease.

2. Chinese easing, steel rumors allay fears about housing debt; commercial data impresses again

Another big factor behind the return to risk was the loosening of Chinese monetary policy, with the cut in China’s reserve ratio on Monday.

This was accompanied by speculation that the government will soon roll back its restrictions on steel production, which were imposed in the summer for pollution reasons. Futures rose more than 6% in Dalian on the prospect of increased demand from the steel industry. Chinese trade data for November, meanwhile, was stronger than expected on both the import and export sides.

More available steel and cheaper financing should help the housing sector through its current debt crisis, even if the measures come too late for some. The China everlarge Group (HK:) (OTC:) defaulted on its payment obligations on Monday and appointed a risk management committee to handle what will likely be a complete restructuring of its $300 billion debt. your rival Kaisa Group Holdings (HK:) has a $400m bond due on Tuesday, but investors have already signaled they will show tolerance.

3. Weber releases secret budget

Justice Rosa Weber, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) authorized the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments, but the decision should only be voted on in the Court after the disclosure of more information by the Legislative.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) had asked for the decision to suspend the amendments to be reviewed, because of the “potential risk to the continuity of essential public services to the population, especially in areas related to health and education”.

Weber’s decision comes after a retreat by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who determined that “necessary measures” were taken to detail the measures for 2020 and 2021 and unlock the payment of R$ 13 billion.

In addition, the registered 0.58% deflation in November. In November last year, the price increase had been 2.64%. The IGP-DI accumulates inflation of 16.28% in the year and 17.16% in 12 months.

The last meeting of the year of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) begins this Tuesday (7) to define the basic interest rate, the Selic, which is currently at 7.75% per year. The forecast is for an increase of 1.5 percentage points.

4. American stock market

US equities are likely to open higher later, in line with the risky global tone.

At 9:03 am, futures for futures rose 1.34%, while futures for and 100 advanced 1.02% and 1.87%, respectively.

Inventories likely to be in focus later include Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) (SA:), which has confirmed plans to spin off its Mobileye unit by mid-2022, a move that will help strengthen its balance sheet as it embarks on an expansion of manufacturing capacity.

5. The rises in Ômicron’s hopes

Crude oil prices hit a two-week high after easing fears that the Ômicron Covid-19 variant could undermine the nascent recovery in international air travel and trigger other public health measures. Negotiations are also underway to revive the UN-backed agreement with Iran and, consequently, to lift US sanctions on its oil exports.

At 9:07 am, US oil futures were up 3.17% to $71.69 a barrel, while Brent futures were up 2.75% to $74.96.