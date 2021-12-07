STF gives the government 48 hours to decide on the vaccine passport

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso determined this Monday (6) a period of 48 hours for the Ministries of the Civil House, Justice, Health and Infrastructure to express their opinion on the requirement of a vaccine passport or mandatory quarantine for the entry of travelers into Brazil.

“I determine the hearing of the authorities from which Ordinance No. 658/2021 issued, within 48 (forty-eight) hours, in view of the approaching recess. Once the period has elapsed, the records must return to conclusion, for consideration by the injunctions”, said Barroso.

The request responds to an action, presented by the Rede Sustentabilidade party, on November 26, asking Brazil to adopt measures recommended by the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The four ministries issued Ordinance 658, in force since October 5, which requires, as requirements for entry into the country by air, only a Covid-19 test with a negative or undetectable result, in addition to a declaration committing to take care .

The ordinance that supports the restrictions was published on November 27 in the form of Ordinance 660, which replaces Ordinance 658, of October 5, 2021. The vaccine passport requirement, however, was not mentioned.

After receiving the information, Minister Barroso will examine the preliminary injunction so that the federal government is forced to adopt the actions that Anvisa recommends to contain the virus.

Anvisa’s recommendations

On November 25, Anvisa published two technical notes recommending to the Civil House that vaccination against Covid-19 is mandatory for entry into Brazil due to the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

On the 1st, the agency sent a letter to the folder requesting the restriction of flights from four more African countries: Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

In the statement, the agency recommends requesting the complete vaccination certificate for entry into the country, citing that it is “even more necessary given the identification of the omicron variant in national territory and the consequent effort to contain it.”

Anvisa also reiterates that it has asked the Interministerial Committee for more than one to adopt quarantine or self-quarantine for the entry of travelers into Brazil.

According to the agency, if the measures were complied with, they would help “contain the spread of the disease by interrupting the chain of transmission of variants of the virus, as it seeks to avoid the traveler’s contact with other susceptible people.”

(*With information from Gabriel Hirabhasi and Douglas Porto, from CNN, in Brasília and São Paulo)