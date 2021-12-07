STF will judge consent of spouses for sterilization this Thursday

The Supreme Court scheduled for Thursday, 9, actions that question provisions of the Family Planning Law on sterilization, in particular the item that provides for the ‘express consent of both spouses’ to carry out the procedure. The contested rule also determines that only people over twenty-five years of age or people with at least two living children can undergo sterilization. The case is under the report of Minister Kassio Nunes Marques.

The first of the actions filed in the STF on the subject is authored by the National Association of Public Defenders, which maintains that the determination ‘goes against the freedom of choice and disposition of one’s own body, private autonomy and human dignity’.

“The State should not encourage or discourage conducts related to the exercise of the right to reproductive planning; it is solely up to the State to provide the individual with educational and health resources so that this right can be properly exercised”, argues the entity.

In a case filed in 2014 to the court, Anadep also argued that ‘any interference by another individual in the exercise of the right to reproductive planning’ is improper and that the questioned norm hurts ‘the autonomy of the woman’s body’. The then Attorney General of the Republic, Rodrigo Janot, manifested himself in favor of the request.

In addition to this process, there is also a lawsuit filed by the PSB, in 2018. The party alleged an offense to the principle of human dignity, individual freedom and the right to private autonomy. He also argued that there would be ‘an open contradiction of the legal system’ since the ‘Maria da Penha Law established that those who prevent the use of contraceptive methods practice domestic and family violence against women’.

“The government is not responsible for interfering in individual decisions on fertility and reproduction, as this interference is a typical characteristic of anti-democratic regimes, which must be rejected by the Supreme Court”, the party recorded in the action.