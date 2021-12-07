Sthefane and Dynho sleep together not knowing they’re single · TV News

Not knowing they are single, Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves escaped from the headquarters of A Fazenda 13 and went to bed together in the tree house. At dawn this Tuesday (7), pedestrians took snacks and a comforter to the place, where they stayed until the end of the morning.

The digital influencer and the dancer were hugging when the production voice told them to head back to headquarters. “I think it will release again later,” he bet, after grumbling about having to get out of there. Sthe didn’t like having to leave the corner either.

An hour later, the pair returned to the treehouse with a comforter, popcorn, dulce de leche, and just a spoon to share. After eating, the two began to remember the moment they approached inside the confinement. “It was at the casino party,” said MC Mirella’s ex-husband.

On Monday night, Victor Igoh, then Sthe’s fiance, announced the end of their relationship. He claimed that he had not spoken before because he was waiting for the Bahian woman to leave the program so they could talk. But she ended up making that decision early after seeing a conversation in which she confessed, laughing and in between codes, to having rubbed her hand over Dynho’s private parts when she was with him in the pool.

The dancer has been single for almost a month, as Mirella announced her divorce even before he left the reality show. The funkeira also ended the marriage because of the constant exchange of caresses between Dynho and Sthe.

After the influencer confessed the intimate touches, MC went public to say that she had already seen this something else because she knows her ex-husband’s antics and has already been at the headquarters of A Fazenda.

For the singer, the dancer took on a new relationship within the rural reality. “Betrayal isn’t just kissing,” she argued when she announced the breakup.

