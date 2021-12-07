Study Indicates Viagra May Help Prevent Alzheimer’s

A survey published this Monday (6/12), in the journal Nature Ageing points to sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, as a medically candidate to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Based on an analysis of a database of more than 7 million patients in the United States, the study indicates that sildenafil may be associated with a 69% reduction in the incidence of the problem among users of the drug.

Coordinated by the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio (USA), the research used computer technology to screen and validate new drugs as potential therapies for the disease.

The researchers even created a model of brain cells derived from patients with the disease. From the model, it was possible to identify that the active ingredient in Viagra favored the growth of brain cells and decreased the hyperphosphorylation of tau proteins – a process associated with the appearance of neurodegenerative diseases.

Next steps

The Cleveland Clinic plans to further studies to test causality and confirm the benefits of sildenafil against Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers reinforce, however, the need for caution for patients, since, so far, the correlation is not the result of clinical tests with the direct application of the drug in volunteers.