Study projects Vinicius Jr. with same millionaire value as Haaland in next window; see the ranking

Second report released by CIES Football Observatory, Vinicius Jr, Haaland and Phil Foden will be the under-23 players with the highest market cap in the next transfer window, valued at 150 million euros (about R$963 million)

Vinicius Jr. continues to enchant Europe this season, posing as protagonist of Real Madrid and making good on the bet made by Florentino Perez in his football even before coming of age. Second report released this Monday (06) by the CIES Football Observatory, Swiss organization that studies world football, the striker may soon reach another important brand.

According to data prepared by the agency, the Brazilian will have the same market value projected for Erling Haaland, feeling of Borussia Dortmund what is Real Madrid’s own consumption dream.

The report of the CIES Football Observatory points out that both will have valuations in the region of 150 million euros (about R$963 million), which places the two as the players with the greatest market projection among the under-23 players in the five main leagues in Europe, tied with midfielder Phil Foden, from Manchester City, which has the same numbers.

Among the ten best positioned jewels on the organization’s list, four work in the Premier League, three in Laliga, two in the german championship and only one in French Championship: Kylian Mbappé, whose market value is estimated at ‘only’ 80 million euros (somewhere around R$515 million), as he will be in his last six months of relationship with the Paris Saint-Germain and may sign a pre-contract with any other club.

Named one of the biggest names in European football this season, Vinicius Jr. has been consolidating as a leader on the field at Real Madrid, even at only 21 years old.

Vinicius Jr and Erling Haaland Getty Images

With the goal in the victory over the real society, on Saturday (3), Vini Jr. reached 12 in 21 games this season, with ten in LaLiga and two in the Champions League. The young man’s number revealed in the Flamengo it surpasses, alone, those of three famous Brazilian stars.

Roberto Firmino has six goals for the Liverpool (11 games), Neymar has scored just three times in 14 games with the PSG shirt this season, and Richarlison has scored only twice in nine appearances in the Everton. Together, the three have 11 goals.

Only one Brazilian has more goals than Vinicius Jr. in Europe this season: Arthur Cabral. The ex-palmeirense, great name of the Basel, from Switzerland, scored 25 times in 27 games, between the Swiss Championship, Swiss Cup and Conference League, the new continental competition. Such performance has already made him remembered recently by Tite in Brazilian Team.

See the top ten in the report of CIES Football Observatory:

– Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund): 150 million euros

– Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid): 150 million euros

– Phil Foden (Manchester City): 150 million euros

– Mason Greenwood (Manchester United): 140 million euros

– Jadon Sancho (Manchester United): 130 million euros

– Ferran Torres (Manchester City): 120 million euros

– João Félix (Atlético de Madrid): 100 million euros

– Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain): 80 million euros

– Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen): 80 million euros

– Yeremi Pino (Villarreal): 80 million euros