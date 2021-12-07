Study shows that Viagra may reduce chance of developing Alzheimer’s

Research suggests that the drug sildenafil, popularly known as Viagra, may be associated with a dramatic reduction in the incidence of Alzheimer’s. The information was collected by researchers at the Cleveland Clinic, in the United States, from data from 7.2 million members of health plans. What the study shows is that patients who claimed to take the medication are 70% less likely to develop the disease in the next six years than those who do not take Viagra.

The researchers make it clear, however, that this suggestion, even made from millions of data, is very different from a proven cause-and-effect relationship. Now, new randomized clinical trials need to be done. But the drug’s potential is clear. And it’s not the first time that Viagra has been associated with good results in a variety of scientific contexts, from malaria research to cancer treatment.

The research was published in the scientific journal Nature Aging. “We found that the use of sildenafil reduced the likelihood of Alzheimer’s in individuals with coronary artery disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes, comorbidities significantly associated with the risk of the disease”, said computer biologist Feixiong Cheng, one of those responsible for the research.

Using computational techniques, Cheng’s team created endophenotype modules to map genetic factors that could, hypothetically, contribute to the onset of Alzheimer’s. From these modules, researchers analyzed the more than 1600 drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US health agency, to try to establish which had the greatest potential to help against the identified endophenotypes. And Viagra stood out.

Cheng said that new tests are already being prepared and that he believes that the scientific method that uses the technology as an ally should soon be used to identify drugs that are also indicated for the treatment of other degenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.