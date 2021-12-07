Success of O Cravo eo Rosa made new villain rush in to riot. TV News

The choice of O Cravo ea Rosa (2000) to inaugurate Globo’s new rerun track was not by chance. The novel was a great success in its original exhibition, so much so that the number of chapters was greatly expanded. To fill in the story, author Walcyr Carrasco created a new villain, and actress Drica Moraes rushed into the plot to play bitch Marcela.

O Cravo ea Rosa was Carrasco’s debut on Globo TV and was designed to be a short soap opera, with around 90 chapters. But the slaps and kisses between Catarina (Adriana Esteves) and Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) engaged the audience so much that Globo decided to lengthen the story.

According to the book Novela, the Open Work and Its Problems, around chapter 60, Walcyr Carrasco was told that O Cravo ea Rosa should have the normal length of a soap opera at the time, about 200 chapters. So he invented a new villain to derail the lead couple’s already troubled romance.

“In order to expand the story, I made some requests to Globo. I asked, for example, for new sets and a new actress to play a villain, something the soap opera didn’t have. In O Cravo ea Rosa, the villain was Catarina herself . She herself impeded the relationship between the two protagonists. In 90 chapters, that was possible. But, in 200, I needed a character who could make frames, I needed a villain with the profile of a traditional soap opera. So, Drica Moraes entered the picture.” , said Walcyr Carrasco in testimony to the book Autores, Histórias da Teledramaturgia.

Drica Moraes gave life to Marcela, daughter of fellow villain Joaquim (Carlos Vereza). Until then, the character had only been mentioned in the plot, as he lived in Paris. Marcela was a rich and elegant woman, who in the past had had an affair with Petruchio. Joaquim believed that the rustic man was responsible for throwing his daughter into “perdition”.

She entered the story to represent a threat to his marriage to Catarina, to create a love triangle. The trickster also had the secret purpose of seizing her father’s possessions.

[Atenção: a partir deste trecho, o texto contém spoilers]

But, in the end, Marcela comes out badly. Joaquim dies, and she discovers that she has no inheritance. Petruchio and Catarina settle down and are together and happy. The villain, on the other hand, joins the rogue Heitor (Rodrigo Faro), and the two end the story as coup plotters.

O Cravo ea Rosa has already been shown twice at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo and twice more at Viva. The special edition of the soap opera that debuts the new rerun track will air from Monday to Friday, from 2:40 pm.

