Sued by 17,000 former employees, Globo fears a billionaire headache · TV News

Because of Uma Só Globo, which brought together all the group’s companies, the station saw the number of labor lawsuits explode. There are 17,201 thousand processes , adding those of the Labor Court with those of the civil sphere. Since 2017, when the unification project started, more than 4,000 new actions have been filed by former employees.

The volume of petitions in the period is above normal. Globo may have a big problem to solve in the next two years, when most of these cases are due to go to trial. The station informs that it is closely monitoring what could happen.

The survey was carried out by TV news in the last 45 days. The vast majority of lawsuits were filed by former professionals from different areas who were fired. The most frequent request in the lawsuits is for proof of employment relationship by whoever was hired as a legal entity (legal entity).

In this model, the service provision agreement established is between a company and a person who has a CNPJ, that is, who is also a company. This means that, in practice, the commercial relationship is being carried out between two businesses, even if the service provider is a single person, as is the case in these cases. The contractor usually earns more money and pays less taxes, but has no employment benefits.

Many lawsuits also allege accumulation of functions, especially in Journalism. A PJ hired to be a reporter and editor, for example, claimed to still work as a producer without earning extra for the new role.

The value of requests and convictions that Globo has already suffered vary widely, from R$30,000 to R$2.9 million. The sentence depends on each situation. Many lawsuits are yet to be evaluated, which could create a billion dollar problem for the broadcaster to solve in the medium term.

Globo took action against lawsuits

Until 2018, the hiring model as a legal entity was quite common at Globo. Afterwards, in order to comply with labor legislation, the broadcaster started to sign the portfolio of almost all its employees. Even big names like William Bonner came to work in the CLT regime. There are few exceptions. One of them is the narrator Galvão Bueno.

Juliano Santana, a labor lawyer, confirms to the report that Globo may have problems: “The number of lawsuits is impressive even for a company the size of Globo. Depending on the number of convictions, the company needs to prepare and equalize expenses to meet its commitments”.

Sought out by the column to take a position on its problems in the Labor Court, the station sent the following note: “Like any large company, Globo has ongoing lawsuits. We don’t comment on details about lawsuits, but we can guarantee that our volume of shares is compatible with the size of the company and that the monitoring of contingencies is done following the best market practices”.