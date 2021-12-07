Super-rich share of global wealth increases in pandemic, study finds | Economy

The share of household wealth in the hands of billionaires increased by a record amount during the pandemic, with millionaires also ‘coming out of Covid-19’ ahead of the rest, according to a study released on Tuesday (7).
The Global Inequality Report, produced by a network of social scientists, estimated that billionaires own 3.5% of all global household wealth, up from the 2% recorded at the start of the pandemic, at the beginning of 2020.
“The Covid crisis has exacerbated inequalities between the very rich and the rest of the population,” said Lucas Chancel, one of the study’s authors, noting that rich economies used massive fiscal support to reduce the sharp rise in poverty seen elsewhere.
The report drew on a series of expert research and public domain data, with a foreword written by economists Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, two of three who received the 2019 Nobel Prize for their work on poverty.
“Since wealth is the main source of future economic gains and, increasingly, of power and influence, this suggests further future increases in inequality,” the economists write, of what they called the “extreme concentration of economic power in the hands of a very small minority of the super rich”.
The results support a number of existing studies, “richest lists” and other evidence pointing to a rise in health, social, gender and racial inequalities during the pandemic.
This year’s Forbes Billionaires List, for example, included a record 2,755 billionaires, with a combined wealth of $13.1 trillion – last year it was $8 trillion.
The new report shows that the 520,000 adults who make up the richest 0.01% in the world saw their share of global wealth reach 11% this year, compared to 10% last year. Belonging to this portion of the population means having at least US$19 million (about R$108 million).
Analysts say some of the ‘super rich’ have benefited from the move to the digital environment during lockdowns in various parts of the global economy, while others have simply profited from rising asset prices as financial markets bet on the speed and ‘shape’ of the global recovery.
The study also found that while poverty has grown sharply in countries with weaker welfare coverage, heavy government support in the United States and Europe has managed to reduce at least some of the impact on lower-income groups.
“This shows the importance of social states in the fight against poverty,” Chancel said.