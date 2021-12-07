Switzerland Approves Use of 3-D Printed Capsule for Assisted Suicide

On Monday, Switzerland legalized the use of a 3-d printed capsule to carry out assisted suicide. The device is shaped like a portable coffin and can be transported to the place where the person wants to end their life. Authorization for the use of the equipment was given by the Swiss Medical Council.

Called Sarco Suicide Pod, the capsule takes about 30 seconds to end the person’s life, after being triggered. The practice is legal in Switzerland for people with terminal illnesses or irreversible conditions and is supported by doctors.

In 2020, around 1,300 people died from assisted suicide in Switzerland. The practice is also legal in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Canada.

To qualify to use the capsule, the person who wants to die must answer an online survey and prove that they are making the decision on their own. If you go through this step, the interested party receives information about where the capsule is located and an access code.

Inside the capsule, the person will answer a series of pre-recorded questions and then have a button that starts the nitrogen release process. All oxygen inside the device will quickly run out.

The Sarco Suicide Pod capsule should be available for use in 2022. The manufacturing company has made three prototypes, but has not yet announced how much it will cost to use the service.

“We want to remove any kind of psychiatric review from the process and allow the individual to control the method,” capsule inventor Philip Nitschke told SwissInfo.ch.

“The machine can be towed anywhere to its death,” he added.