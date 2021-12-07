Taison vents after defeat, accepts boos and asks for changes at Inter: “It’s in the face” | International

When giving an interview on the field, Taison spoke of thinking about the 2022 season, even if he still has a round to play on Thursday and there is a chance of qualifying against the Libertadores. The captain also stressed that Inter need to fight for titles.

– We don’t have to explain, it’s hard to explain. It’s thinking about next year. That year was far away. Inter are too big to be in the situation they are in. We have to fight for the title and we are not fighting. The fan is right to boo – blurted Taison.

There has to be change, it’s obvious to us, management, president, vice president, everyone. — Taison, Inter forward

Taison comments after the match against Atlético-GO and cheers from the fans: “Hard to listen, but the fans are right”

The defeat to Atlético-GO was Inter’s last game at Beira-Rio this season. A melancholy farewell with the crowd, who booed the team after the final whistle. Taison agreed with the demonstrations.

– It’s hard to listen, but the fan is right. They are in their right. We come from a string of bad games. After Gre-Nal, we lost almost most of the games, we stayed away from Libertadores. We have to know how to listen, listen. They (fans) are absolutely right – he replied.

With the result, Inter got 48 points, dropped two positions and ended the penultimate round in 12th. Colorado ends the Brasileirão against Bragantino, next Thursday, at 21:30.