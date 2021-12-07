Tatá Werneck cries when he remembers that he saw Paulo Gustavo for the last time at the Multishow Awards | TV & Famous

Prepare your handkerchief, because the Multishow 2021 Award this Wednesday, 12/8, will be full of emotions! Not only for the celebration of the music, but also for the great honorees of the night: Paulo Gustavo, Marilia Mendonça and Cassia Eller . Especially with regard to the comedian, Tatá Werneck – together with IZA to lead the ceremony – will return to the stage without the physical presence of his friend, with whom he already shared the presentation.

It was on Multishow Award that the two were together for the last time in person. So, just talking about Paulo and imagining the event without him, Tatá couldn’t hold back the emotion. The artist died in May of this year from Covid-19 complications.

“The Multishow Award is always a happy moment, full of celebration, that we’ve been waiting for a long time to happen. It was the last time I saw Paulo in person. I hope it’s as amazing as we’re hoping for. And it will be, because it has so many meanings this year.”

Tatá Werneck cries when talking about Paulo Gustavo at the Multishow Awards

Although he has to deal with the nostalgia, Tatá promised to give himself 100% so that the night will be unforgettable:

“Especially for me, it’s an award that reminds me of a lot of things. It’s a space of a lot of love, of a lot of memories. I’ll be there doing the best I can so everyone has an amazing night. I hope it’s a good day. , because we have had such difficult days… So make it wonderful. Everything will be fine!”

2 of 3 Paulo Gustavo at the Multishow Award — Photo: Disclosure/Multishow Paulo Gustavo at the Multishow Award — Photo: Disclosure/Multishow

The award will have moments dedicated to Paulo, Marilia and Cássia, and the families of these artists have already confirmed their presence. Mrs. Ruth, mother of the sertaneja, and Murilo Huff, ex-partner and father of her son, will take the stage to receive the trophy for Singer of the Year. Dona Déa Lúcia, Ju Amaral and Thales Bretas – mother, sister and husband of the comedian – will also be personally at the tribute.

Nando Reis and Lan Lanh, Cássia Eller’s life and work partners, will go on stage accompanied by the singer’s son, Chico Chico, who will present the authorial song, “Mãe”.

It’s going to be beautiful! Then don’t miss the Multishow 2021 Award on Wednesday, December 8th, live from 9:15 pm.

3 of 3 IZA and Tatá Werneck will command the Multishow 2021 Award — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram IZA and Tatá Werneck will command the Multishow 2021 Award — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Remember the looks of the Multishow 2020 Award!