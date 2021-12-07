Teen recovers after being bitten and dragged by crocodile: ‘I got really lucky’ | World

A British teenager was seriously injured when a crocodile grabbed her leg and tried to drag her underwater in Zambia, southern Africa.

Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting on the Zambezi River, near Victoria Falls, when the animal attacked her last Tuesday (30th).

The young woman is stable but suffers from “frequent flashbacks and nightmares,” the family said in a statement.

She is being repatriated to the trauma unit of a university hospital in London.

Also according to the family, the cost of the flight back to the UK and medical treatment is being covered by insurance.

The teenager’s father, Brent Osborn-Smith, said his daughter, along with friends, managed to fight the crocodile after it “tried to drag her down with a characteristic ‘death spin’ in order to subdue its prey.”

According to him, her lower leg was seriously injured, as well as her right foot – the young woman also suffered a dislocated hip.

In a video released by the hospital where Osborn-Smith was being treated in Zambia, the teenager described her ordeal, saying, “You really don’t think about a situation like that.”

“People say you see your life flashing before their eyes, but no, you just think, ‘How do I get out of this situation?'”

“Your brain just speeds up. I was very, very lucky.”

The young woman added that the incident would not prevent her from returning to Zambia in the future.

“I can see now that life can end very quickly.”

“It sounds cliché, but if you’re going to live thinking you’re going to regret everything, you’re never going to have a full life.”

“I think you should do everything while you can, and you shouldn’t let an incident stop you.”

Bundu Rafting, the company that organized the rafting tour, took a stand in a statement about the incident:

“What happened to Miss Osborn-Smith was an unfortunate accident—the first of its kind to occur with Bundu Rafting.

“Miss Osborn-Smith’s well-being and speedy recovery is our top priority, and will remain so until she is released from the hospital.”