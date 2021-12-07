Teen recovers after being bitten and dragged by crocodile: ‘I was very lucky’

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Amelie Osborn-Smith

Credit, Amelie Osborn-Smith

Photo caption,

Amelie Osborn-Smith managed to fight the reptile with the help of friends, said the girl’s father.

A British teenager was seriously injured when a crocodile grabbed her leg and tried to drag her underwater in Zambia, southern Africa.

Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting on the Zambezi River, near Victoria Falls, when the animal attacked her last Tuesday (11/30).

The young woman is stable but suffers from “frequent flashbacks and nightmares,” the family said in a statement.

She is being repatriated to the trauma unit of a university hospital in London.

