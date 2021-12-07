Terminations, renewals and uncertainties: São Paulo starts thinking about 2022

Moments before the match against Juventude, São Paulo terminated the contract of midfielder Shaylon, after a conversation between the player and the board. He was not the first, nor should he be the last to leave the club in the next few days.

Currently, São Paulo has four players under contract until the end of this year: defender Rodrigo Freitas, defensive midfielder William, midfielder Benítez and striker Galeano. Everyone has an uncertain future at the club. Of these four, São Paulo is trying to extend the loan of midfielder Benítez.

Rodrigo and William, however, must not remain. The first, a spawn of the base, has not played since August 4th, when he entered the second half in the victory over Vasco, by 2-1, in the Copa do Brasil. The steering wheel had to undergo knee arthroscopy in August.

Galeano, who operated for a torn ligament in his right ankle, is on loan until the end of the season and Tricolor sees options. If São Paulo wants to continue with the athlete, it will need to pay 1 million dollars (about R$ 5.5 million at the current rate). Now, the São Paulo board is studying the situation to find out whether it will try to extend the loan, buy the athlete or decide not to continue with the Paraguayan.

RENEWALS

If, on the one hand, São Paulo began to terminate contracts, on the other, the club is negotiating to renew the links of important players, such as defender Arboleda. As determined by LANCE!, negotiations between the defender and the board of São Paulo continue.

The defender wants a salary renewal for his stay at the Morumbi club, where he arrived in 2017. The parties are in a hurry to define the situation, since Arboleda can sign a pre-contract with another club in December. Both the defender and the São Paulo board believe in a happy ending.

UNCERTAINTY WITH ROGÉRIO CENI

It’s not just the cast that São Paulo needs to look at. The future of coach Rogério Ceni at the club is also doubtful, as the coach himself said at a press conference after the triumph against Juventude.

– A relief what was done today, but São Paulo deserves much more than spending a year like 2021. I have no plans for 2022. We still have three more days here. And 2022 is ahead – said the coach, who should talk to the board after the end of the Brasileirão.