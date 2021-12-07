Tesla drops 4% after SEC opens fire investigation involving company’s solar panels

(Image by Blomst from Pixabay)

Shares of Tesla (TSLA34) retreat more than 4% around 1 pm of trading this Monday (6) on Nasdaq. The new drop, which comes after the company has already shown a string of casualties due to the massive sale of shares by its CEO, comes as a result of the opening of a new investigation process by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, in the English acronym).

According to Reuters, the “American CVM” had received a complaint that the company led by Elon Musk had not adequately notified its partners about the risks of fires involving its solar panels for homes and establishments.

Concerns about fire cases are not new, with Business Insider, for example, reporting the case as early as 2019. For the first time, however, an investigation is underway.

Confirmation that the SEC is investigating the company comes after Steven Henkens, former Tesla field quality manager, challenged the government agency, under US freedom of information law, about the progress of the investigations. Henkens left Tesla in August 2020 and sued the company saying he was fired after he raised security concerns.

In a complaint to the SEC, the former quality manager, who also spent nearly 20 years at Toyota, said that Tesla did not inform shareholders that he could be held responsible for possible material damages and losses involving the lives of users of his technology. solar energy.

As for customers, Henkens defends the company did not inform about the risk of fire, having only warned of the “need for maintenance to fix a failure in connectors capable of shutting down the system”.

According to the process, more than 60,000 residential customers and 500 government and commercial accounts may have been affected by the problem in the last year. There are records, according to PlainSite, of several lawsuits against Tesla involving fires related to its solar panel.

This isn’t the first time Tesla has been investigated for possible negligence: the company also has a lawsuit filed about problems with its automatic steering systems.

The SEC said the investigation does not confirm that there was a violation of the law by Elon Musk’s company.

