The 1st A321XLR airplane in history takes a big step towards becoming a reality

The first flight test aircraft in the history of the new Airbus A321XLR model, numbered MSN11000, took a big step this week towards becoming a reality. This is the first of three planned development aircraft that will complete the Flight Test and Type Certification program starting in 2022 to pave the way for series production and entry into service in 2023.

The structural completion of the MSN11000 at the Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Hamburg, Germany follows the recent assembly and equipping of the Major Component Assemblies (MCAs) and subsequent delivery and introduction at FAL, carried out in November, on schedule foreseen.

These MCAs notably included (but were not limited to): nose and forward fuselage, which arrived from Saint Nazaire, France; the center and rear sections of the fuselage, assembled in Hamburg; the wings, made in Broughton, UK; the landing gear supplied by the French company Safran; and the vertical and horizontal empennages, respectively made in Stade, Germany, and Getafe, Spain.

While other FALs at other Airbus locations will produce the A321XLR to fill the large backlog of customer orders, Hamburg was chosen to ‘pilot’ this new variant in series production, starting with the three flight test aircraft, which are in different stages of completion.





Michael Menking, Head of the A320 Family Program, explains that for the A321 Family all versions were started in Hamburg, but the intention is to build these aircraft at the other plants as well.

“We are currently also planning delivery of the A321XLR from other single-aisle jet production FALs. That’s why it’s important that all teams learn from the Hamburg experience so that we can take this knowledge to other facilities. This is also what we are doing with the Airspace cabin of the A320 Family, which we started in Hamburg,” says Michael.

Of the four A320 Family assembly lines in Hamburg, the one processing the first A321XLR is called “FAL Line 2”, which is located inside the “Hangar-9” building. The two subsequent A321XLR development aircraft – MSN11058 and MSN11080 – will in due course follow the same assembly line.

Putting it all together in FAL do Hangar-9

Once all the MCAs for the initial A321XLR aircraft reached FAL, they were brought together in a series of “Stations” to finally create a fully recognizable aircraft. The journey through these stations took approximately four weeks and included the following:

In the Stations 42/43, the rear and front sections of the fuselage, still open and separated, offered the accessibility to receive its fully equipped monuments (kitchens, washbasins).

The subsequent “joining” of these fuselage sections and the final installation of the monuments took place in the Station 41. In it, more than 3,000 rivets were attached to the front and rear sections of the fuselage. Importantly, these fuselage sections contained the vital new detail of the A321XLR: its special rear center tank (RCT) produced by Premium Aerotec.

The RCT stores the extra 12,900 liters of fuel needed for the model’s 4,700 nautical miles (8,700 km) long-range capacity. The XLR’s lower fuselage also contains a larger wastewater tank to support the extra long flights. In addition, interior furniture (floor panels, cargo loading system and cabin upholstery) and cabin electrical systems were also installed at Station 41.

With the above step completed, the FAL teams carefully lifted the entire fuselage section by overhead crane and then lowered it into a jig at the next station: Station 40.

This is the most visually impressive step, where the wings and landing gear assemblies are moved to their new fuselage with sub-millimeter precision.

Next, around 2,400 rivets were used to ensure a robust connection of both wings to the fuselage. Here the aircraft also received its engine mounting brackets made in Toulouse, France. Another milestone at this station was the functional electrical power-on, the first functional activation of electrical systems. From then on, the aircraft no longer needed a crane, as it could be pulled on its own wheels to the next station.

station 35 promoted the installation of horizontal and vertical stabilizers, tail cone, internal flaps, main landing gear doors, radome, weather radar, air ducts, air conditioning system, water system, fuel system (which is modified for the RCT in the model), belly fairing, the APU and all passenger and cargo doors.

At this station, the “energization” of the hydraulic system was also carried out, as well as the installation of cabin linings, passenger service channel and cargo compartment panels. Finally, the fuel tanks were sealed at Station 35.

The tests and installation of the cabin took place in the Station 25. This included: fuselage pressurization test; final rigging of the horizontal stabilizer; interior furniture (including emergency lights, storage, etc.); cabin system tests (lighting, emergency lighting, audio, video systems, etc.); and system testing (avionics, communication and navigation, fuel tanks).

The last phase of the FAL, not yet executed, will be in the Station 23 for final testing and internal finishing. This includes installing some seats for the flight test engineers, the main landing gear test and the overall cabin test.

After passing through all these stations, the first A321XLR will have been transformed from a collection of separate parts into a real aircraft, and the departure of the Hangar-9 will already take place on its newly installed landing gear.

This test aircraft has a partial cabin installed to leave room for all necessary flight test equipment. What is also specific to this first A321XLR aircraft is that there is a lot of documentation work to be done, particularly for the installation of flight test equipment, which is very different from the process for series aircraft. Therefore, this requires a special focus from all teams on closing documentation and handling any inconsistencies.

Next steps

From the end of assembly, the MSN11000 will enter a workgroup to install its sophisticated Flight Test Instrumentation (FTI) suite, followed by the installation of its CFM LEAP engines.

The engines will then be tested for the first time, as will the landing gear retraction mechanism and its door fairings, followed by a general quality inspection of the aircraft.

The next production step – the application of the aircraft’s external paint scheme – is the ‘icing on the cake’, just before the aircraft is handed over to the flight test teams.

It will undergo a series of ground tests on all systems, flight controls, engines and APU. After all goes well, the teams will carry out the taxi rides and, of course, the first A321XLR flight in history, which will take place next year.

