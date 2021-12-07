The automotive sector is experiencing the biggest supply crisis in history, says Anfavea

Incomplete vehicles are parked in the yards waiting for semiconductors; global shortage of electronic components could last until the end of 2022

Disclosure/Communication Volkswagen do Brasil Pandemic has had a strong impact on the global production of electronic components such as semiconductors, and damage spreads across several technology sectors.



In 2021, the Auto Industry Brazilian experienced the worst month of November in 16 years, recording a 23.1% drop in licensed vehicles compared to the same month in 2020; in the same period of comparison, total units produced dropped 13.5%, the worst result for the month since 2015. In addition, total units exported in November dropped 6% compared to October and 36.3% considering the same month of last year.

The data are from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Anfavea), which points to the global shortage of semiconductors as the main factor in the automobile crisis. The president of Anfavea, Luiz Carlos Moraes, says he expects a gradual improvement over the next year, but emphasizes that the expectation for a solution to the semiconductor crisis is by the end of 2022. “We have many incomplete vehicles in the yards of the factories, waiting for electronic components. We hope that they can be completed this month, easing the queues a little this turn of the year”, he explains.

Moraes adds that the demand for cargo transport vehicles surprised this year in relation to the first 11 months of 2020. According to the president of Anfavea, there was an increase of 46.3% in sales of trucks, 28.4% for pickup trucks and 27.8% for vans, while demand for cars dropped 1.3% and buses and vans grew only 0.7% and 1.6%, respectively. “Within the automobile universe, it is worth mentioning the evolution of SUV sales [Veículos Utilitários Esportivos], which grew 30% over last year and in November represented an impressive 45.5% of the total number of passenger cars”, he says.