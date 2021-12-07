The Farm 13: After MC Gui’s quilt and erection, the singer’s fiancée says: ‘I don’t accept’

Xi… Mc Gui has caused controversy within “A Fazenda 13”, due to his closeness with Aline Mineiro. Since the party last Friday (3), the two pawns have been involved in moments of great intimacy, which is not pleasing the funkeiro’s fiancée, Beatriz Michelle, at all. In one of the scenes, Gui danced very tight with an ex-panicat, and even showed her that he was excited. The ballerina spoke with Leo Dias’ team, from Metrópoles, this Monday (6) and was very upset with the whole situation.

“I saw all the scenes [do MC Gui com a Aline Mineiro]. I didn’t like it and I don’t accept it, but I can’t say what happened until he explains to me what really happened. Only after talking to him will I be able to draw my own conclusions“, pondered the girl.

According to her, the two even talked about the need that confinement could cause, but they never agreed that it would be acceptable for him to get involved with another woman. “Neither of us would accept an excessive approach to another person. I always made it clear that in a situation of confinement, I would understand affection and affection, in the sense of friendship. Guilherme is far from me and our family and I know that this would be essential for his well-being and emotional stability.“, he pointed out.

However, the dancer said she did not want to make any definitive decision before meeting again with her fiance – a different position from those taken by MC Mirella, ex-wife of Dynho Alves, and Victor Igoh, ex-fiancé of Sthefane Mattos, who announced the endings of their respective relationships, after suspicious approximation between the two pawns.

“I still can’t take sides with every decision about our relationship, and I can’t get on with my life until we have a conversation outside. I don’t want to take sides because he’s still in there and he has no idea what our situation is out here, he doesn’t know how I’m feeling about all this!“, concluded the brunette.

MC sends a message to the beloved

In the early hours of Tuesday (7), the MC showed concern with what the bride could be thinking about her conduct in the rural reality show. In conversation with Dynho Alves, he sent a message. “Oh, baby, for God’s sake, I hope you’re still there. Don’t make me go through this. Wait for me in the bungalow, family, gather my friends. My stuff will be crazy, cash or no cash“, he said, according to the website Em Off, by Erlan Bastos.

“Excited” hug from Gui and Aline

At dawn this Saturday (4), the “Chocolate Party” brought a lot of fun and promoted very intimate moments. After a “scrub-scrub” with Aline Mineiro, MC Gui couldn’t hide the excitement of dancing with the peoa.

In one of the moments of the night, MC Gui and Aline danced very tight, when the funkeiro hinted that he would even be excited by the approach. “Look down”, he said to the ex-panicat. The influencer, in turn, confessed that he had already fixed the situation from below. “I’m feeling”said the brunette. She walked away in the sequence, leaving visible a certain bulge in the singer’s pants. The two – who left relationships outside the house – laughed at the situation. Spy only the VAR of the scene:

Mc Gui speaks very softly in Aline’s ear for her to look down. She pulls away, analyzes and laughs. What was there down there? Is that really what I’m thinking? hahaha people… #The farm pic.twitter.com/lyat0X9rZM — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) December 4, 2021

One netizen even claimed that Bill would have used a tray to hide the BO’s size “The MC Gui covering the hard p** with a tray. BRO”, was surprised a profile on Twitter. Take a look:

Mc Gui covering the hard p** with a tray MAYYYYEAR #The farm pic.twitter.com/ofUApYNagy — mellina 🔥 (@mellinanicacio) December 4, 2021

Another interaction between Gui and Aline gave a lot to talk about. Toward the end of the party, the model was seen helping the artist to take off his clothes. Despite the buzz and speculation about the gesture, Mineiro fans claimed that she was just helping him to jump into the pool – something that brought punishment to the house. “Who was watching the [pay-per-view] saw that Aline was taking off MC Gui’s microphone and clothes so he could throw him in the pool”, wrote an account on the social network.

I keep wondering why these people who judge Sthe and Dynho by the caresses (because they are married) don’t judge MC Gui and Aline in the same way (who are also committed). Because????? 🤔pic.twitter.com/NwYNDKwMWG — Paola Debochada ☢️ (@PaolaDeboche) December 4, 2021

except guys, whoever was watching ppv saw that aline was taking the microphone and mc gui’s clothes off so she could throw him in the pool, it’s just that aline can’t do anything you want to use against her, right 🥴 pic.twitter.com/ABmWI67FWk — gladness. (@blindadx) December 4, 2021

This Monday (6), the two returned to causing controversy outside the house. A video that shows a “suspicious movement” among pedestrians under the cover was reflected on social networks. In the record, Aline and Gui appear lying on the couch, sharing the same comforter. At one point, the girl gets up to talk to Rico Melquiades, who was next to the two, while he is settling down on the sofa with the funkeiro. Netizens, however, pointed to such movement, while the cameras sometimes focused on the faces of the two.

During the conversation, the pawns were speculating what would be the powers of the red and green flames, which this week are in the hands of Sthefane Matos. “Hey, Rico, what power do you kick there?”, said Bill. “I have no idea… it will definitely have immunity” replied Rico. “At that time?”, questioned Aline and he confirmed it, supposing that it should have a prize of R$ 10 thousand together. “And the red power is being directly on the farm”, bet Rico.

Guys???? What happened here between Aline and Mc Gui??? Is that really what I thought?? My dad!!!! 🗣🗣🗣🗣 #The farm pic.twitter.com/CCU9S2TACp — Radar #AFazenda13 (@RadarBBB) December 6, 2021

Next, Aline asks if MC Gui wants a massage. “I want. Up here just to loosen up the musculature”, replied the singer. The problem was that it gave Internet users even more reason to distrust, as he got up and straightened the cover. “What were MC Gui and Aline looking for under the blanket?”, wrote a profile.