The Farm 13: Internet users point out suspicious movement between MC Gui and Aline on the duvet; funkeiro’s bride speaks out – watch!

Is it fire in the hay…or is it the comforter? A video of this Monday (06) is reverberating on social media, showing a “suspicious movement” between MC Gui and Aline Mineiro under the cover in “A Fazenda 13“. After the record went viral, the funkeiro’s fiancee spoke on social media about what happened. Geez!

In the video, Aline and Gui appear lying on the couch, sharing the same comforter. At one point, the girl gets up to talk to Rico Melquiades, who was next to the two, while he is settling down on the sofa with the funkeiro. Netizens, however, pointed to such movement, while the cameras sometimes focused on the faces of the two.

During the conversation, the pawns were speculating what would be the powers of the red and green flames, which this week are in the hands of Sthefane Matos. “Hey, Rico, what power do you kick there?”, said Bill. “I have no idea… it will definitely have immunity” replied Rico. “At that time?”, questioned Aline and he confirmed it, supposing that it should have a prize of R$ 10 thousand together. “And the red power is being directly on the farm”, bet Rico.

Next, Aline asks if MC Gui wants a massage. “I want. Up here just to loosen up the musculature”, replied the singer. The problem was that he gave Internet users even more reason to distrust, as he got up and straightened the deck. “What were MC Gui and Aline looking for under the blanket?”, wrote a profile. Check out more audience reactions:

The party

The hot weather between MC Gui and Aline had already become a topic on social media this weekend, right after the “Chocolate” party. On the occasion there was a “scrub-scrub” between the two and the funkeiro was excited to dance with the peoa.

In one of the moments of the night, they danced very tight, when the funkeiro hinted that he would even be excited by the approach. “Look down”, he said to the ex-panicat. The influencer, in turn, confessed that he had already fixed the situation from below. “I’m feeling”said the brunette. She walked away in the sequence, leaving visible a certain bulge in the singer’s pants. Spy only the VAR of the scene:

repercussion

All this repercussion among the public has a reason: outside the program, both are compromised. While Gui is engaged to Bia Michelle, Aline is dating comedian Léo Lins. The funkeiro’s fiancee spoke on social media this Monday (06), and the public judged the comments as indirect to the MC.

“We do everything for each other, we donate in full, to receive this”, he wrote. “This is life! Ups and downs, loves, disappointments… AND EVERYTHING can be for our best, I choose to be stronger and stronger when life disappoints me”, added Bia.

She also ended by saying that she doesn’t feel guilty about the situation: “I look at myself and just see how awesome and awesome I am! How much I did, do and always will do everything for those I love. Nothing is my fault, nothing”. After the party on Saturday (04), Bia appeared in Instagram stories without an alliance and now netizens speculate that MC Gui may have bad news when he leaves confinement…