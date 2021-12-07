The Farm: after a quilt with Aline, MC Gui gains indirection from the bride

Apparently, confinement can also end the relationship of MC GUI. After a “strange movement” under the duvet with Aline, in “The Farm 13“, Bia Michelle decided to send some hints on twitter. The dancer, who had already been shaken after the events of the last party, was quite disappointed.

This Monday (6), Aline and MC GUI became the subject again due to an alleged movement in the comforter in the headquarters room. The moment was captured by cameras and went viral on Twitter.

They appear in the headquarters room, lying on the sofa, near Rich Melquiades. The three talk normally, but at different times the cameras focus on the two pedestrians in question. If there really was a “warmer” movement in the comforter, we don’t know, but the scene had a lot of repercussions.

Aline and Mc Gui share the same blanket on the sofa in the living room. #The farm pic.twitter.com/lUnjFUaPG8 — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) December 6, 2021

After this episode, Bia Michelle, who had already been annoyed with the approach of the two during the last party of “The Farm 13“, used the twitter to vent. “We do everything for the other, we donate ourselves fully to receive this,” said the influencer, without giving too much detail.

“This is life. Ups and downs, loves and disappointments. And everything can be for our best, I choose to be stronger and stronger when life disappoints me”, he declared.

Nonetheless, Bia Michelle she also said that the latest events say more about other people than herself. “I look at myself and just see how awesome and awesome I am. How much I did, do and always will do everything for those I love. Nothing is my fault, nothing”, he concluded.

And then, will the relationship of MC GUI will come to an end after “The Farm 13“?

