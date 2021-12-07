The Game Awards 2021: Activision Blizzard is out of event

Last weekend was a busy one for Geoff Keighley and the organization of The Game Awards, as he was heavily publicly charged by the Kotaku website. In a report, the site pointed out that the original plan was for the show not to take sides on the numerous allegations of harassment that Action Blizzard is undergoing.

The Game Awards won’t take sides on Activision fallout to focus on reveals: https://t.co/pncQ33xtuA pic.twitter.com/hFBY0Vb25B — Kotaku (@Kotaku) December 3, 2021

Since the publication of the article and tweet, Geoff’s networks have been inundated with complaints from players dissatisfied with his stance. After all, the simple act of not taking sides is, in itself, an evident taking of a position in favor of the company and against its employees, who do not have a platform to defend themselves.

The stance caused even more surprise by the way Geoff had already publicly positioned himself and live against Konami in previous years, when the producer prevented his friend Hideo Kojima from attending the party in person.

Beyond its nominations, I can confirm that Activision|Blizzard will not be part of this year’s #TheGameAwards — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 4, 2021

A few hours after the charges, Geoff himself went to the networks to say that “In addition to your nominations, I can confirm that Activision Blizzard will not be part of The Game Awards this year. The award is an occasion to celebrate our industry, the biggest form of entertainment in the world.

There is no room for abuse, harassment or predatory practices in any company or community. I also understand that we have a great platform capable of accelerating and inspiring change. We are committed to this, but we all need to work together to build a more inclusive environment so that everyone feels safe to make the best games on plenta.

We must all be charged for this. Amazing games and the talented developers who design them is what we want to celebrate. See you on Thursday!”

