The Game Awards 2021 will have “four or five big ads”; event must evolve in the future

In a new interview with ForTheWin (via VG247), Geoff Keighley, organizer and presenter of The Game Awards, said that there are several games just as impactful as Elden Ring for this year’s presentation.

“Oh God, there are probably four or five things on that level,” he said of the revelation of Elden Ring at the Summer Game Fest this June. “I can’t wait to show this to people. Summer Game Fest was a new thing I created. The fact that FromSoftware was betting on me and the Summer Game Fest where they could have done more traditional E3 stuff, that meant a lot to me. It was a great honor to work with the guys from From, so stay tuned, there might be more to come.”

Keighley notes that this great revelation of Elden Ring it was “two or three years in the making”.

Parallel to this, talking to the IGN website, Keighley recalls that the layout of a trailer for Star Wars: The Skywalker Ascension have appeared in Fortnite with your involvement. “I spoke into the microphone and suddenly ten million people around the world were listening to me,” Keighley said. “I had friends texting me, ‘I just heard it on Fortnite, it was so crazy!’”.

“It was a very powerful moment for me. It made me realize that the future of a lot of the things I do will be within these game worlds and environments. I always say that The Game Awards, even though it’s a huge show, is still just an Internet-streamed TV show. This was really groundbreaking eight years ago, but… for me, the next generation of what I want to do is build programming into these game worlds using technology to bring the community together and make something more interactive,” comments Keighley.

Two years later, Keighley is gearing up to immerse himself again in live interactive spaces, this time with his entire show. Today, he announced that The Game Awards will be broadcast not only on TV and streaming services, but also within the Core game creation platform, through an experience called “Axial Tilt”.

Axial Tilt is an interactive experience set in a floating city that “tilts” between different worlds and experiences, regularly changing different minigames, themes and mechanics available over time.

Keighley emphasizes that what we’re seeing this year is very much a “Version 1” of the experience he wants to build. For example, over the next few years he suggests that we’ll see developers, editors or other industry figures on a virtual red carpet or perhaps speaking in virtual rooms after the show.