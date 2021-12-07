The mathematical risk of Grêmio’s relegation missing a round

Finally, we reached the last round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship and four teams are still at risk of falling to Serie B, with two vacancies open in Z4. Grêmio is no longer a rival to Cuiabá, it can at most surpass Juventude and Bahia, which would be enough not to fall.

Cuiabá beat Fortaleza by 1 to 0 on Monday (6) and Juventude lost to São Paulo by 3 to 1. For Grêmio not to fall, it will be necessary to beat Atlético-MG, in addition to Bahia losing to Fortaleza and Juventude lose to Corinthians, that’s the only way the team escapes.

Being in 18th place and needing to pass two teams, mathematicians are unanimous in saying that there is little chance of that happening. If he had conditions to reach 45 points yet, it could be Ju and Bahia tying their games. But that goal by Renato Augusto at the end of the match ended that possibility.

We know that the Arena needs to be full on Thursday (9), to receive Rooster with a full house and the team do its part, adding the 3 points. In short, the team needs to do its part and then see what happened in the other two games. It’s no use putting your head in Caxias and Fortaleza and not winning.

The final round will take place on Thursday at 9:30 pm.

What is the chance of relegation from Grêmio?

UFMG:

Chapecoense – 100%

Sport – 100%

Guild – 97.5%

Bahia – 51.8%

Youth – 48.1%

Cuiabá – 2.7%

Infoball:

Chapecoense – 100%

Sport – 100%

Guild – 96%

Bahia – 60%

Youth – 39%

Cuiabá – 5%

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA