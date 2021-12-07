The Matrix Awakens: Interactive demo on Unreal Engine 5 available for PS5 and Xbox Series

The demo will be released during The Game Awards 2021 on December 9th

Confirming the leaked image that we had recently published here on Adrenaline, The Matrix Awakens is real and it is an interactive demo developed in Unreal Engine 5, the official announcement took place today (6) at the same time the pre-download of the demo was released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Players will be able to enjoy this interactive demo after its release, which will be held during the The Game Awards 2021, which will take place next Thursday, December 9th.

the demo The Matrix Awakens was developed by Epic Games, creator and holder of Unreal Engine 5, it is downloadable on next-gen consoles and weighs 29 GB, the Unreal Engine 5 was shown for the first time last year, in a video of a demo specially developed to show the graphical and technical potential that the new engine will be able to provide in the new generation of consoles, including the Epic Games said that its graphics engine will revolutionize game development and praised Nanite technology, as you can check by clicking here.

Check out the teaser for The Matrix Awakens released today.

In the video we can see a very well made digital version of Keanu Reeves in Neo’s skin asking us “How do we know what’s real?“, the interactive demo will arrive just before the release of the fourth film in the franchise The Matrix, which will be called The Matrix Resurrections and will debut in Brazilian cinemas on December 22nd.



The demo will certainly serve to show a little of the universe of movies with the help of Unreal Engine 5, main technology for game development nowadays. She will introduce the franchise to many players who know little about matrix, especially to those who were not born or who were very young at the time the first films were released.

The Matrix Awakens was developed with the support of several members of the new film’s team, including Lana Wachowski, creator of the franchise and director of Resurrections.

