The Matrix Awakens will be shown at TGA on December 9th; check out the trailer

The Matrix Awakens was revealed today (6) by surprise through a video posted on Unreal Engine’s own YouTube channel. There, we can see an absurdly detailed Keanu Reeves, leaving many people in doubt whether it was the actor himself or a digital model. Check out:

The coolest thing is that along with the trailer came confirmation that the title is now available for free pre-download on PlayStation 5, via PlayStation Store, and on Xbox Series systems, via Microsoft Store.

The film’s own team is involved in the project, including creator Lana Wachowski, so it’s worth checking it out if you’re also in the hype for the feature. The official synopsis of The Matrix Awakens says it is “a look into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with Unreal Engine 5”.

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is up on PSN pic.twitter.com/HCksv6nDec — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 6, 2021

Stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are both present at the game, and will also appear at The Game Awards 2021 party as presenters, when the title will officially be released to the public.

What did you think of this presentation? Looking forward to this interactive experience and the new movie in the series? Let us know in the comments below!