The Matrix Awakens will be shown at TGA on December 9th; check out the trailer

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on The Matrix Awakens will be shown at TGA on December 9th; check out the trailer 6 Views

The Matrix Awakens was revealed today (6) by surprise through a video posted on Unreal Engine’s own YouTube channel. There, we can see an absurdly detailed Keanu Reeves, leaving many people in doubt whether it was the actor himself or a digital model. Check out:

The coolest thing is that along with the trailer came confirmation that the title is now available for free pre-download on PlayStation 5, via PlayStation Store, and on Xbox Series systems, via Microsoft Store.

The film’s own team is involved in the project, including creator Lana Wachowski, so it’s worth checking it out if you’re also in the hype for the feature. The official synopsis of The Matrix Awakens says it is “a look into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with Unreal Engine 5”.

Stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are both present at the game, and will also appear at The Game Awards 2021 party as presenters, when the title will officially be released to the public.

What did you think of this presentation? Looking forward to this interactive experience and the new movie in the series? Let us know in the comments below!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

More than 114 million Gravatar users have data leaked online | Safety

Gravatar, a platform for providing avatars, was the victim of a data leak recently, according …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved