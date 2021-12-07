The musician who plays the horn with his feet in a prestigious orchestra | Look how nice it is

The German Felix Klieser, 30 years old, was born without arms, but his disability did not prevent him from pursuing a career as a professional musician.

He uses his left foot to play the French horn and is now a member of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, one of the most prestigious in the UK.

“People ask me, ‘Is it hard to play the horn with my feet?’ And I always say, ‘I don’t know, I’ve never played with my hands.’ So I can’t compare! Maybe?” jokes Klieser.

“Everyone thinks it must be really hard to play with their feet. The funny thing is, I think the same about you. I really can’t understand how you can hold a pencil with those long fingers because coordination is so difficult,” he adds. .

Klieser started playing when he was just three years old.

“I remember that I wanted to play exactly this instrument and nothing else. Where I saw it and how I came into contact with this instrument for the first time, I don’t remember.”

Klieser says he has heard many times that he would never become a professional musician.

But it just made him practice more – even when people around him said his aspiration was “impossible”.

“It’s hard, but sometimes it can be a wonderful result to go your own way and live your dreams and do what you think makes you happy.”