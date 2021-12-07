The musician who plays the horn with his feet in a prestigious orchestra | Look how nice it is

The German Felix Klieser, 30 years old, was born without arms, but his disability did not prevent him from pursuing a career as a professional musician.
He uses his left foot to play the French horn and is now a member of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, one of the most prestigious in the UK.
“People ask me, ‘Is it hard to play the horn with my feet?’ And I always say, ‘I don’t know, I’ve never played with my hands.’ So I can’t compare! Maybe?” jokes Klieser.
“Everyone thinks it must be really hard to play with their feet. The funny thing is, I think the same about you. I really can’t understand how you can hold a pencil with those long fingers because coordination is so difficult,” he adds. .
Klieser started playing when he was just three years old.
“I remember that I wanted to play exactly this instrument and nothing else. Where I saw it and how I came into contact with this instrument for the first time, I don’t remember.”
Klieser says he has heard many times that he would never become a professional musician.
But it just made him practice more – even when people around him said his aspiration was “impossible”.
“It’s hard, but sometimes it can be a wonderful result to go your own way and live your dreams and do what you think makes you happy.”
Klieser will tour for the next two years with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.