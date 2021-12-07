the opinion of the analysis houses on the digital bank’s IPO – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

One of the biggest expectations of the financial market for the year is scheduled for this week: the IPO of Nubank (NYSE: NUBR, B3: NUBR33), which takes place on Thursday (9). Awaited by investors and customers themselves, the digital bank is now listed on the world’s main Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Last week, the IPO prospectus was updated with a 20% drop in value. Initially, the actions were expected to cost in the range between $10 and $11, which would result in a total value of $10 billion more than today.

In the new configuration, the valuation (company value) is in the range of US$ 41 billion and the price per share between US$ 8 and US$ 9.

The explanation for the reduction, according to market analysts, is the result of a season in which Brazilian fintechs were in the red, as well as the country’s stock market. Even if the digital bank’s listing is abroad, the scenario in which the largest part of the customers is localized impacts the results.

Until Tuesday (7), those interested in participating in the IPO can reserve shares directly on the New York Stock Exchange or Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR) through B3. In early November, the bank launched the “NuSócios” campaign, in which customers could earn a BDR for free.

One of the institution’s objectives, according to a note, is to democratize access to investments. While B3 has around 4 million subscribers, Nubank holds around 50 million accounts, which should result in an influx of new investors.

Reviews

According to a report by BTG Pactual made after a meeting with executives from Nubank, the bank “intends to be the best fintech in the world”, which could mean that it has aspirations beyond Latin America. Even though 98% of the revenue comes from the Brazilian market, the functional currency is the dollar, which may indicate the institution’s intention to reach according to BTG.

For Suno Research, if Nubank is compared to traditional Brazilian banks, it is stratospherically expensive. “In relation to Brazilian digital banks, it seems quite expensive. But, if we compare it with other digital banks around the world, the price is quite in line”, says the analysis house in a report.

João Daronco, an analyst at Suno, points out that despite the company’s focus on technology, Nubank is closer to banks than tech companies. “Nubank innovated, not in method, but in cost and quality. It has a business model very similar to other banks, offering credit, insurance, personal loans, among other services”, he explains.

Analyst Danielle Lopes, from Nord Research, points out that it is not advantageous to enter the IPO. She points out that BTG (BPAC11) and XP (NASDAQ: XP; B3: XPBR31) are more attractive as they have fintech growth and large banks’ Return on Equity (ROE). “Its prices are low and growth is high, with proven execution capability. It’s not what we see at Nubank (yet). Therefore, my verdict is not to participate in Nubank’s offer”, says Lopes.

“If investors want to enter the IPO, our recommendation is not to”, points out Mateus Messias, CNPI analyst at Inside Research. For the analyst, the company has to continue growing and show the market that it will be able to offer solutions to achieve revenue.

He points out that investors may have good chances if Nubank overcomes the challenge of continuing to grow, but that this is likely because it shows an interesting internal culture, different areas of activity and competitive advantages.

Although expectations were for listing on Nasdaq, Technology Exchange, Messias says that there shouldn’t be much difference. “It may be a little more difficult to compare peers, but in practice it shouldn’t change”, he points out.

