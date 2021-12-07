The Pope to young people: look for real encounters, not virtual ones

At the meeting with the young people, Francisco said that “there are so many today who are very ‘social’, but not social: closed in on themselves, prisoners of the cell phone that they carry, but the other is missing on the display, their eyes are missing, the your breath, your hands. Instead, how good it is to be with others, discover the news of the other; cultivate the mystique of the whole, the joy of sharing, the ardor of serving!”

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis met the young people this Monday morning (06/12), at the School of the Ursuline Sisters St. Dionysius, in Maroussi, Athens, the last public appointment of the Holy Father in Greek lands.

Francisco took the opportunity to thank the reception he received and the work done in organizing his visit to the country. After listening to the testimonies of the young people, the Pope commented on each one.

Faith is a daily journey with Jesus

Young Katerina spoke about her frequent doubts about her faith. The Pope told him “not to be afraid of doubts, because they are not lack of faith. On the contrary, doubts are “vitamins of faith”: they help to strengthen it, making it stronger, that is, more aware, more free, more mature. They make you more willing to set out on the path, to move forward with humility, day after day.”

Faith is precisely that: a daily journey with Jesus, who takes us by the hand, accompanies, encourages and, when we fall, lifts us up. It’s like a love story, where you always move forward together, every day; and yet there come, as in a love story, moments when there is a need to question oneself, to overcome doubts. And it’s useful, it raises the level of the relationship.

“The core of faith is not an idea or a moral, but a reality, a beautiful reality that does not depend on us and that leaves us open-mouthed: we are God’s beloved children! Beloved children: we have a Father who watches over us without ever ceasing to love us. We cannot help but marvel at being for him, despite all our weaknesses and sins, children he has always and forever loved”, stressed the Pope.

Young people “are not worth the brand of clothes they wear”

Francisco also said that when we become disillusioned with what we do, we must have the courage to admire the forgiveness. In forgiveness are found “the face of the Father and the peace of the heart” who “sheds his love for us in an embrace that lifts us up, that disintegrates the wrong done and makes the indelible beauty in us shine again: that of being his beloved children. Let us not let laziness, fear, or shame rob us of the treasure of forgiveness. Let us be amazed by the love of God.”

Young people, you “are not worth the brand of clothes or the shoes you wear, but because you are unique, you are unique”. Do not be enchanted by the seductive and insistent messages of today’s mermaids, “who bet on easy profits, on the illusory needs of consumerism, on the cult of physical well-being, on fun at all costs. There are many fireworks that shine for a moment, but they just leave smoke in the air.”

There are so many today that are very “social” but not very social.

Ioanna’s testimony was centered on the two most important women in her life: her mother and grandmother, who “taught her to pray, to thank God every day”, assimilating “the faith in a natural, genuine way”. The young woman gave us a helpful suggestion: “Go to the Lord for anything, talk to Him, confess our concerns to Him.” Ioanna also spoke of a decisive third person for her, a sister who showed her the “joy of looking at life as a service, because serving others is the way to gain joy. It’s the way to do something really new in life. history. Service is the novelty of Jesus; service, dedication to others, is the novelty that makes life ever young.”

The Pope invited the young people not to be content with “virtual encounters, but to seek real encounters”, not to seek “visibility, but invisible ones. This is indeed to be original, revolutionary.

“There are so many today who are very ‘social’ but not very social: closed in on themselves, prisoners of the cell phone that they carry in their hand, but the other one is missing on the display, their eyes, their breathing, their hands are missing.”

The viewfinder easily becomes a mirror, where you think you have the world before you, when in reality you are alone, in a virtual world full of appearances, of photographs made up to always look beautiful and fit. Rather, how good it is to be with others, discovering each other’s news; cultivate the mystique of the whole, the joy of sharing, the ardor to serve!

have the courage of hope

The latest testimony was from Aboud who fled Syria along with his relatives, after having run the risk of being killed by the war several times. “After so many ‘no’s and a thousand difficulties, you arrived in this country in the only way possible, by boat, staying ‘on a rock without water or food, waiting for the dawn and a coast guard ship.” our days,” said the Pope.

The Pope invited young people to feed the courage of hope, as did Aboud. “And how is it done? Through your options,” Francisco replied.

Choosing is a challenge: it means facing the fear of the unknown, getting out of the swamp of homogenization, deciding to take control of life itself. To make the right choices, you must remember one thing: good decisions are always about others, not just us. Here are the options worth risking for, the dreams that must be fulfilled: those that require courage and involve others. This is what I wish you: with the help of God, the Father who loves you, have the courage of hope.