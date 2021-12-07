“The scenario for investors in 2022 is more defending than attacking”, says Paolo Di Sora, economist

Credit: Disclosure

Specialist says that next year investors should take advantage of fixed income and incentivized products, such as the CDI, which “never disappoints”, in the words of Di Sora (Credit: Disclosure)

The guest of the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, progbranch focused on the world of finance, presented by financial educator Fabrício Duarte, is Paolo Di Sora, founding partner of fund manager RPS Capital.

Graduated in Engineering and Economics, he has 20 years of experience in the financial market. She worked for the Safra Family’s asset manager, at ItaúBBA, at Indosuez WICarr and at Deutsch Bank.

In the program, he talks about betting for investors in 2022 – a “year to defend more than attack”, in addition to the experience with family offices (service to high-income families), the move to retail and how it builds its investment portfolio.

