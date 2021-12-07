The Walking Dead Finally Reveals How The Zombie Apocalypse Began

One of the great mysteries of The Walking Dead was finally revealed, touching on a subject that even comic books shied away from playing.

Now we have a better idea of how the world became what we see in the series, common zombie apocalypse spread by a virus that consumed the most of humanity, with the exception of a few groups of survivors.

at the end of the special The Walking Dead: World Beyond, we see an old scientist returning to her working laboratory in France.

she intends restart the research I was working on when the epidemic broke out and, when confronted by a man, she is accused of have started the problem. On one of the walls is the phrase “Les Morts Sont Nés Ici” – or “the dead were born here”, in French.

This proves that the zombies are part of a failed experiment, involving a type of human-created virus. In other words… it’s entirely our fault.

Over the past few years, theories have said that the origin of the zombie apocalypse was alien, among other hypotheses. Now, finally, we know the truth about how things got to that point.

About The Walking Dead

It is a comic book saga that also has a TV series. The story portrays a group of survivors trying to live in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

In addition to the undead, the protagonists have also had to deal with the threat of other humans, such as the Governor and Negan.

On TV, the first season was shown in 2010. The great protagonist of the series it was ex-cop Rick Grimes, actor Andrew Lincoln’s character, until he left the show during Season 9.

It has won numerous awards and its first seasons were highly praised by the public and critics. However, the ratings and the audience started to fall over time.

The franchise also has some spin-off series already released (Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond) and others in development. Have also been announced three movies in the series, which must be carried out by Rick Grimes.

In addition to Andrew Lincoln, the cast has names like Norman Reedus, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Steve Yeun, and Lauren Cohan.

In the United States, the series is broadcast by the AMC channel, while in Brazil, it is shown by the pay channel Fox.

