There was confusion in Grêmio’s locker room after the draw with Corinthians

There was confusion in the Grêmio locker room after the game against Corinthians, which ended in a 1-1 draw with their goal 42 minutes into the second half. No physical fights, but strong arguments, players charging each other. In fact, it has had worse situations this season.

Coach Vagner Mancini confirmed this information during his press conference. “First of all, we almost find ourselves in the locker room”, said the coach. The indoor climate, in fact, was quite tense.

This backstage confusion was made clear by the delay in starting the conferences, which usually happens 15 minutes after the end of games. This time, it took more than 40 minutes for the procedures to begin.

“The delay was due to the delay in installing the equipment (for the transmission of the press conference). I was ready, as well as Dennis and the president, as soon as the game was over. We prayed, as we normally do, and there was a delay in installing the equipment”, justified Mancini.

Extremely tense atmosphere at Grêmio

Grêmio reached the last round of the Brasileirão 2021 not depending only on itself. The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul needs to beat the champion Atlético-MG and still dry up direct competitors.

Thus, Juventude and Bahia need to lose their games, making the tricolor mission more complicated.

It is expected that the Arena will be packed, encouraging the team and drying up the two rivals, so that it is possible to remain in Serie A next year.

The final round is on Thursday (9) at 9:30 pm. A gremista stumble lowers the team anyway.

