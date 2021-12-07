“This government is very bad. The president is scared”

posted on 12/07/2021 09:21 / updated on 12/07/2021 09:31



The former Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government Sergio Moro (Podemos) criticized the current administration of the Planalto and said that the “government is very bad”. In an interview with Nova Brasil FM, this Tuesday morning (7/12), Moro responded to a provocation by Bolsonaro criticizing the government. This Monday (6/12), the president said that the former minister cannot stand 10 seconds of debate.

“I don’t want to be offensive to anyone. This government is very bad. This government is so bad because, normally, it’s very easy for a government to get reelected. You’re in the machine. If you make a minimally good government, you can get reelected. president is scared. With that, he wants to keep people’s focus away. That’s why he stays there offending,” said Moro.

The pre-candidate for Planalto in 2022 also said that when he accepted to be Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government, he did not believe in the president’s speech. “I had every expectation that the government could work. Okay, the president was a controversial person. But those statements were so crazy that no one believed it could become public policy,” he said.

Still, Moro said he does not regret having been part of the government. “I had an energy, a vision that we were heading towards a better country. I had a chance to make it work,” he said. “Today, the country has no project, no leadership, no principles, no values, no dialogue. We want all that back,” he concluded.

Bolsonaro x Lula

Moro also commented on the statement that Bolsonaro would have commemorated the release of former president Lula. According to the former minister, Lula is not in prison, it was beneficial for Bolsonaro. “Everyone in Brasilia knows this. The president was elected with the speech of being against corruption, but everyone knows that he did nothing. When the second instance execution was reviewed, the current voice in Planalto was that it was released benefited the president. It was interesting for him,” he said.